Faith is often described by followers as a light in the dark, something SoulFest’s return to the Lakes Region’s Gunstock Mountain Resort brings home after a tough year and a half.
In 2020, the three-day Christian music celebration — often billed as the largest of its kind in New England — was canceled for the first time in more than two decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But SoulFest is back this year. New Sound Concerts Inc., a New England-based promoter and festival producer, is hosting the 23rd annual event today through Saturday.
It will be a mix of music, worship, workshops and fellowship, along with artist Q&A’s.
Blanca, an Orlando, Fla.-based recording artist, is grateful to get back on stage.
“It just felt like a season of loss in my life,” she said. “Things I never thought I’d experience coming back to back. I hit what I would consider my rock bottom. I thought, ‘I don’t have the strength to move through this.’”
“Even at My Worst,” a new song she’ll perform in her set at 5:45 p.m. Friday, is a glimmer of hope and gratitude after tough times. Blanca (born Bianca Elaine Callahan) lost both of her parents to cancer. Then the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world more losses and separations, and shut down entertainment venues and tours along the way.
Meanwhile, her marriage was ending in divorce.
“It was a very traumatic experience for me, working through that healing process,” she said. “There are moments when I’m singing the song that I feel the emotion. It’s a very raw song. It takes me back. It feels like a nightmare … But I see the growth. I’m on the other side of it.”
She first played SoulFest when she was part of the hip-hop Christian act Group 1 Crew. In 2013, she left that group to pursue a solo career, with the subsequent single “Who I Am” from her eponymous 2015 debut album garnering attention.
Her specialty is praise music but it’s got definite crossover appeal — a powerful voice, a pop-soul vibe and lyrics with a universal message of gratitude, vulnerability, love and strength.
For Blanca, “Even at My Worst” is about rediscovering a sense of resolve.
“There were moments when I thought God was just going to turn his back on me, that he would feel ashamed of me. But he extended his hand, walking me through every challenge, even at my worst. He showed me grace and love and purpose for my life.”
Blanca followed her 2018 album, “Shattered,” with a Spanish language EP “Renovada” this past spring.
“My parents were from Puerto Rico, and I wanted to dive into my roots and connect with their life and my heritage,” she said.
Blanca was born in New York but grew up in Florida. Though she’s been singing since she was a little girl, it took some years before she decided to meld her voice and her faith.
“It was quite the journey. My dad was the first (in the family) to give his life to the Lord. It’s a crazy story: He was addicted to drugs and on a hard path. He introduced me (to Christianity). I would go to church with him on weekends, and hear his testimony.”
As an adolescent, Blanca also was struck by positive changes in her father.
“It really impacted me,” she said.
Blanca is at work on another full-length English album, which is projected to be released in the fall. She’s considering “The Heartbreak and the Healing” as a title.
Music, love & action
Upwards of 8,000 people have come to SoulFest’s multi-day event each year, many to experience performances by both up-and-comers and musicians who have earned Grammy and Dove awards.
The lineups will take over a handful of stages — Revival, Mercy Street, Mountain Top and Deeper Well.
Some of the bigger names on this year’s schedule include Lecrae, the double Grammy Award-winning Christian artist, independent record label founder and hip-hop artist behind the book and video series “I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith. He is tonight’s headliner at 9:30 p.m.
On Friday, Rend Collection, musical missionaries known for the songs “My Lighthouse,” “Your Name Is Power” and “Counting Every Blessing,” is stepping into the top spot after David Crowder pulled out of the SoulFest citing illness in the band, according to SoulFest organizers.
Look also for metal Christian band War of Ages, whose latest single is “No Altars.”
Audience favorite and regular SoulFest headliner Casting Crowns will top the lineup on Saturday night. The Grammy Award-winning group’s most recent single, “Scars in Heaven,” is a heartfelt response to loss, especially in light of the pandemic.
This year’s SoulFest theme is “Music, Love & Action.” There will be a series of talks — dubbed the Soul University — which will feature local and international speakers addressing the arts, culture and “awareness leading to action in fighting social injustice,” SoulFest officials said.
Each day there will be a morning stretch with biblical meditation, practical teaching on prayer and a panel addressing suicide prevention, plus a three-part series that tackles human trafficking.
Attendees also can also take part in open-mic sessions, go on a guided nature-walk, shop vendors’ and exhibitors’ wares, play on inflatables and join outdoor games like archery tag, cornhole and giant Jenga.
Gunstock also offers ziplines, mountain coaster, aerial treetop adventures, camping, swimming, and hiking trails.