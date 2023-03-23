The clock is ticking on the future of the New Hampshire Music Festival.
The Lakes Region summer festival must raise about $50,000 in the next few weeks to meet a $150,000 target needed to put on a season this summer and prevent the 70-year-old institution from going under.
“We really feel good about where we are,” said Tido Janssen, a Texas-based cellist who’s part of a far-flung group of professional musicians and festival veterans attempting to save the day. If the group can hit $200,000, he added, the festival can plan for 2024 and (they hope) beyond.
The music festival has been an important part of cultural life in the Lakes Region for decades, offering classical music in concert halls and churches, on mountain tops and wooded glens, and even on barges floating in Squam Lake.
“It’s very important to the region,” says Micky Guinta, an owner of the popular Café Monte Alto in downtown Plymouth. The benefits, she says, are both economic and cultural.
Giunta is button-holing fellow business people in the region for the needed pledges.
“For me the six weeks of the festival — which will be down to three weeks this summer if they make the goal — are the best weeks of the year,” she said. “I would hate to see it die.”
The festival’s board of directors sent an email to supporters Jan. 27 that seemed to be a death knell for the organization. The announcement said there will be no 2023 season and announced it had voted “with great regret” to close the festival down. The average cost of a season in recent years has been about $650,000.
In the last year the organization’s debts ballooned to a level that left “no funds available to even contemplate planning for the future,” the board said. It blamed the situation on a 44% pandemic-related decline in attendance and a 50% drop in donations. (Ticket income accounts for a fraction of the cost.)
Another factor, the board said, has been the “rapidly escalating cost” of performance space and housing at Plymouth State University. The university has raised fees charged to the festival significantly over the past 10 years, from around $60,000 a season to $160,000, festival officials say.
“It was difficult to fathom the reasons of the university officials,” said Joel Johnson, who directed the festival chorus from 1963 to 2013. PSU officials did not return calls seeking comment.
Management missteps also contributed to the crisis, according to insiders. A substantial infusion of federal pandemic relief funds wasn’t enough to offset all the negatives.
But after the board’s announcement, a far-flung group of professional musicians who have played in the summer festival for years has emerged in an effort to save the day. Calling themselves the “musicians’ collective,” several dozen of them recently took over the group’s management. They’ve planned a shortened three-week season for July 10-28.
They’ve put forward a varied offering of classical and contemporary music that includes two weeks of chamber orchestra and small ensemble performances and a final week with full orchestra.
Paul Polivnick, the festival’s esteemed music director until his retirement last season, says he’s willing to return to conduct this summer — for free if necessary. “Money should not be any kind of consideration,” he said in an interview. “I’ll be there no matter what.”
Meanwhile, two anonymous donors have come forward to cover outstanding debt from the 2022 season so potential donors don’t have to worry about paying for past obligations. But to pull off this summer’s season the musicians must raise a substantial sum in a hurry.
Deadlines loom
Musicians must reserve the dates and sign contracts, a process usually completed in March. Venues must be arranged; the musicians say Plymouth State University has told them the Silver Center for the Arts, customarily the principal venue for orchestra concerts, will be available. Housing for dozens of musicians and their families must be arranged — in supporters’ homes if PSU dormitories, the usual housing, is unavailable or financially out of reach.
Joe Higgins, a bass player who is co-chair of the musicians’ group, said this week in an email that the musicians are “nearly halfway” toward their fundraising goal. But getting the rest of the way in the next few weeks remains a daunting task.
Higgins says the hope is to garner enough donations of $500 to $1,000 “so that when we go after much bigger donations we can say, ‘This is something ongoing you can be part of, it’s not just to bail us out.’ That’s a more positive and satisfying thing.”
The festival’s dire situation came as a surprise to the musicians and even to Polivnick and some board members.
This isn’t the first time the festival has been on the brink of death. It faced funding and management crises in 1967 and again in 2009.
“It rose from the ashes because of the community,” Polivnick said. “Its public has always stepped up.”
Meanwhile there’s been some upheaval within the festival’s board. On March 16 three of the panel’s nine members resigned — one because of illness and the other two over differences in the festival’s current direction, messaging and board accountability.
Board chairman Phil Boulter of Moultonborough said in an interview that this resignations will have no impact on the festival’s ability to mount a season this summer. He said the exact shape of that program — how big the orchestras will be and what they’ll perform — will depend on the strength of fundraising.
“It’s a go,” Boulter said. “The musicians have raised enough money now to do some concerts. It’s looking better than I would have expected.” He said new board members will be brought on, some from the musicians’ group.
Higgins has assured supporters that the festival is maintaining its nonprofit status, allowing donations to be tax-deductible.
Some had proposed that the festival pause this season and regroup. But others argued that it’s crucial to demonstrate that the festival is viable this summer.
“You’ve got to get some combination of people talking about the future beyond 2023,” said Deborah Leonard Kosits, who was executive director of the festival between 2013 and 2018. “They’ve got to have an artistic vision. She said she’s impressed with the musicians’ degree of organization and their commitment to the future.
“I’m confident if people see how creative the musicians and board are being and what the future looks like, it will be worthy of investment," Kosits said.
The New Hampshire Music Festival’s website is at NHMF.org. The musicians’ group is at NHMFmusicians.org.