SALEM — The New Hampshire Philharmonic this weekend is transporting audiences from the doldrums of a New England winter to the summer fields and forests of England and Austria.
The journey will take place in concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Gerald Finzi’s “Romance for Strings” will quietly depict the cool, green English countryside. Haydn’s “Hunt” Symphony will lead a chase through the hedgerows and fields. Finally, Bruckner’s majestic and powerful Fourth Symphony, the “Romantic,” will bring soaring peaks and forest vistas.
“There’s great interest among local musicians to play this music, which is allowing us to expand our string and brass sections to capture the mood of the symphony,” said the Phil’s music director, Mark Latham.
Cost is $30, or $25 for ages 60 and older and $8 for students 21 and younger. For details, go to nhphil.org or call 647-6476.