The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free live stream Mother’s Day concert that will bring the healing powers of music to a broad swath of audiences.
On Sunday, May 9, The Phil will live-stream from the Manchester Community Music School (MCMS), and feature the school’s executive director, Piper Runnion-Bareford, on the harp.
The Phil has frequently collaborated with MCMS for concerts and educational programming, and many students and faculty from the school have soloed or played with The Phil over the years.
The upcoming Mother’s Day concert programming is inspired by Dr. Diana Kolben, of Salem, who donated her Lyon and Healy Style 23 concert grand harp to MCMS last fall.
Runnion-Bareford will solo with the orchestra on a different harp for an Aria by Marcel Grandjany and the Adagietto from Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in C# Major. Kolben’s donated harp will be on display during the concert.
You must purchase a free ticket to enjoy the show at https://nhpo.booktix.com. The “purchase” of zero dollars for the ticket will generate a unique URL link that will be emailed to you after your free ticket purchase.
Donations are welcome and appreciated. Note: If you donate to The Phil, it will not generate a live stream concert link to the free show. If you miss the show, it will be posted on The Phil’s YouTube channel.