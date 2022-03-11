Norah Jones has won nine Grammy Awards, sold more than 50 million records worldwide and was named Billboard’s top jazz artist of the 2000s.
While it may seem like she could rest on her laurels with all of the aforementioned accolades, Jones is embarking on a 2022 summer tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal album “Come Away With Me.”
About the tour, the singer-songwriter shared on Instagram, “I can not wait to play music again and exchange some good energy with you all!!! I’m ready!!!”
Joining Jones on the North American trek will be the accomplished, rangy vocalist Regina Spektor who is slated to perform special solo performances on select dates.
If you “Don’t Know Why” you’d miss a chance to see Jones live, here’s everything you need to know.
Where can I buy tickets to see Norah Jones?
Tickets to see Jones commemorate “Come Away With Me” this summer are available on all major ticketing platforms.
Your best bets are price shopping on sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats to find the seats that make the most sense for you.
Where is Norah Jones going on tour?
Before the tour officially begins, Jones will find herself playing at the star-studded New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival running from April 29 through May 8. Other scheduled acts set to appear include Stevie Nicks, The Who, Foo Fighters, Erykah Badu and Willie Nelson to name just a few.
The following month, Jones’ first tour since 2019 officially kicks off with a performance in Troutdale, Oregon on June 20.
Notable stops on the tour include Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and New York.
To keep things simple, we’ve got all dates, venues and links to buy tickets listed below.
- April 29-May 8 at the New Orleans Jazz Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana
- June 20 at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon
- June 21 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon
- June 22 at the Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, Oregon
- June 24 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California
- June 25 at the Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California
- June 26 at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nevada
- June 28 at The Rady Shell in San Diego, California
- June 29 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California
- July 15 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois
- July 16 at the Meadow Brook Amphitheater in Rochester Hills, Michigan
- July 19 at the TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis, Indiana
- July 20 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee
- July 22 at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! in Richmond, Virginia
- July 23 at the Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland
- July 24 at the TD Pavilion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- July 26 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire
- July 28 at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont
- July 30 at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York
- Aug. 1 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York
- Aug. 2 at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- Aug. 4 at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York
