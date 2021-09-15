After working through 18 months of rescheduled tours during the pandemic, singer and songwriter David Cook is happy to be on the road and taking over Tupelo Music Hall’s Derry stage once again tonight.
“I love the room. I’m so excited to come back,” said Cook, the Season 7 “American Idol” winner and voice behind his platinum-selling eponymous album that followed.
Cook, known for the songs “Come Back to Me,” “Permanent,” “Time of My Life” and “Lights On,” will be sharing fan favorites as well as his latest effort, a five-song project called “The Looking Glass.”
In an interview at turns both serious and funny, he recently talked about channeling the highs and lows of an anxiety disorder in the single “Reds Turn Blue,” the perils of his 99-show stint on Broadway, and that topknot he’s been sporting lately.
You’re out supporting a new EP?
Yes, “The Looking Glass.” We released that back in April, really with the idea that the summer was when it was really going to open back up, (but) that’s not what happened. So it’s an added bit of excitement for us to get out and hopefully get this music into some new ears.
I was interested in your use of color to shade experiences you’ve had, especially “Reds Turn Blue,” which has a different feel to it. There’s an almost otherworldly realm to the video and the vocal slide and thrumming guitar in the breakout riff.
The song actually started for me as a therapeutic exercise. I’ve been navigating an anxiety disorder diagnosis for about the past decade, and I’m always trying to find new tools to deal with it — add different things to my tool box, I guess.
I ran across this interview that Bill Hader of “SNL” (fame) did. He talked about how he would almost acknowledge his anxiety as this other person, this other thing. Having that disconnect, for him, kind of helped. That’s kind of how “Reds Turn Blue” started. I wanted to write a song that “othered” my anxiety.
In the music video, a black-clad figure beneath an elongated helmet runs through a stark landscape bleached of color except for some kind of constantly morphing organism that shoots out in point or seeps across the frame.
“Reds turn Blue” wound up being this letter from my anxiety to myself. Basically the song talks about how my anxiety has always manifested, which is when good things happen, I’m always kind of looking over my shoulder for the bad stuff to follow — how that kind of anxiety is always there. That song opened up the crux of this record, which is just my navigation through this pandemic.
There’s almost a sense of a panic attack waiting to happen.
We got this triplet guitar drone — while toying around in the studio — that’s actually meant to evoke some of that anxious feeling. It’s so dissonant and doesn’t really resolve itself until you get into the next section. So, sonically on that song there were some decisions made to really play into that theme.
Did being on “American Idol” pigeonhole you at all? Did you feel a pressure to fit a certain mold when you first came off the show?
Not really. I made a concerted effort when I was on the show to try and represent myself in a way, “OK, this is the kind of record I want to make, in this lane, in this genre.” For the most part I was able to do that.
I do feel like toward the end of my run with RCA (which released 2008’s “David Cook” and 2011’s “This Loud Morning”) there may have been a difference in definition as to what I was and where I sat.
I think a song like ‘“Strange World,” I definitely don’t think I would have felt comfortable to do that song 10 years ago. But it’s one of the things that I love about this job. It is a mountain that’s never fully climbed. And you’re constantly trying to make progress toward the apex.”
What inspired that song?
There was so much negativity surrounding the pandemic, and justifiably so, but there were small silver linings to this massive cloud, too. One for me was I had never been home this long, not around my wife uninterrupted for this amount of time before, and it was fantastic. You know, just to be home, and have the opportunity for life to slow down.
At one point during the pandemic we were relegated to the house. So “Strange World” kind of talks about embracing that, making the best of it.
Speaking of which, I was taking a look at your social media and couldn’t help but notice that you have a topknot now. When did that happen?
The beard has been around in one form or another since “Idol,” but yeah, the hair … (He laughs). Since the pandemic I hadn’t been getting haircuts as often as usual, and then it was like, “Whatever, let’s just let it go for a while and see what happens.” I haven’t been threatened with the couch yet.
There’s a rawness in your music. I watched fans’ visceral response at a previous Tupelo show when you performed “Permanent” about your brother Adam, who died of cancer in 2009. Is it tough for you to perform those lyrics — about your relationship being permanent even when life isn’t?
“Permanent” is difficult. It’s hard to thread that needle. When we do play it live, I always feel like it takes a few songs after that to re-find the pocket just because it’s just such an emotionally visceral song.
But I’m also super appreciative of that. That’s always a goal as a songwriter and performer. You want what you’re doing to be absorbed and internalized. You want to feel like the audience is invested. But yeah, that one’s tough. We don’t play it every show, I’ll be the first to admit it. It’s hard to find a home for that on the setlist most nights. It’s pretty heavy.
Yes, it is pretty heavy. So, to lighten the mood, I’m going right to “Kinky Boots.”
That’s a segue. I like it! (He laughs).
The musical is about a straight-laced man who in order to save his father’s shoe store goes out of his comfort zone to work with a drag performer on a new high-heeled boot.
You did a couple of stints on Broadway?
I did two runs back in 2018. We counted. I did 99 shows.
Wow, 99 shows? You must have been walking well in heels by the end of that.
You would think … no, not at all. I was notorious for not falling correctly. I had a couple of moments in the show where I’m supposed to fall on purpose and just never really grasped the stage fall.
But I always went for it. I dislocated a finger, my knee looked like hell, and I broke a few heels, actually, now that I think about it.What was the best part of being in that show?
Oh, God, honestly, I think, the show itself. I loved the character study. I loved how much depth there seemed to be to explore a character like Charlie Price.
Outside of (that) just to be part of a communal artistic exercise. It’s one thing to be the solo act going out on the road doing songs that I wrote. It’s something else to share that artistic space with other people and realize that as a result no two shows are going to be the same. It was exciting, and I look forward to hopefully more opportunities like that.
What does your fall tour schedule look like?
Right now we have this September run and if everything holds up, in October, Kris Allen and I are going to Europe to play some shows. Kris and I are both in the national area and crossed paths quite a few times and get along really well.
Hopefully those dates will hold up, but if not, we’ll move them again and figure it out. I think this is kind of going to be a litmus test — the Northeast run, to see how we navigate it. We’ve had some stuff moved around. I think that’s just going to be the nature of the beast for a while. We all kind of navigate and adjust to whatever the new normal is going to be.