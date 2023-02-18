BOOKS-WEISS

“No one’s ever been that nice to me,” photographer Mark Weiss says of Ronnie James Dio.

 Mark Weiss

Record Store Day 2023 will feature special vinyl releases from two Central New York natives and Portsmouth's own Ronnie James Dio.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors, announced the list of 2023 RSD releases Thursday, featuring big names like Taylor Swift, Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Donna Summer, Grateful Dead, Billy Joel, Elton John, Nas, Pearl Jam, U2, Van Halen and the Rolling Stones. The vast majority of this year’s 300 releases are vinyl exclusives, but there are also cassettes, CDs and oddball novelties, like a limited edition The Doors mini-turntable and “Be a Man” by late WWE star “Macho Man” Randy Savage (a 2003 hip-hop album best known for a Hulk Hogan diss track).