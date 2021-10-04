LACONIA — In a show that saw band members playing while suspended from the ceiling, fog machines, confetti and tons of energy, Recycled Percussion opened its performance venue with Las Vegas flair.
“It’s like going to see Blue Man Group,” band founder Justin Spencer said before last Saturday’s noon show, “but it’s rock ‘n’ roll” as well as visual showmanship. Most recently the Holy Grail of the Lakes restaurant and tavern, the Chaos and Kindness Experience (CAKE) in Veterans Square is built for live shows, Spencer said.
Spencer, 44, was born in Laconia and grew up in Goffstown. At a young age he said he made a conscious decision to pursue a passion for music — Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were huge influences — and to do so sober.
While a student at Goffstown High School, Spencer entertained classmates by banging on plastic buckets. Several years later, his band Recycled Percussion won the “America’s Got Talent” competition, which eventually earned it a decade-long residency in Las Vegas and millions of fans for its upbeat and energetic performances.
Spencer said Recycled Percussion was one of the most popular family-oriented shows in Las Vegas, with tickets to sold-out performances costing upward of $140.
In 2017, Recycled Percussion launched its “Chaos & Kindness” TV program and brand, announcing that “We believe in the power of using our platform to inspire people to live a life of intention and passion, while giving back and spreading positivity.”
The band has opened a Chaos & Kindness store in Keene and the Lakeport section of Laconia. A third is to open soon in Manchester.
Recycled Percussion’s current lineup features Spencer, Ryan Vezina, his cousin and fellow Granite State native, and Tony Zane of Chicago. As the band increasingly focused its attention on New Hampshire, Spencer and his wife, Quinn, decided to relocate and now live in Laconia on Lake Opechee.
The CAKE joins the Lakeport Opera House and Colonial Theatre in being the third performing arts venue to open in Laconia in 2021. Spencer sees the venues as being complementary, each offering something different, albeit with the same goal of promoting the arts and stimulating the economy.
“We have a venue that we built for ourselves” when not touring, Spencer said, shortly before he and Vezina began the 90-minute show by horizontally climbing ropes from the back of the CAKE to the stage.
Suspended some 15 feet in the air, they pounded on garbage-can drums to Styx’s “Renegade.”
Joined by Zane, the cousins manipulated a dozen blenders to accompany Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” and Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” while the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Pop” was the soundtrack for the trio’s athletic rodeo with shopping carts.
The band performed on noise-making toys, including the games Simon and Operation, and in a virtuoso performance, Vezina used his body as a drum, prompting laughter from the audience when he mixed in the ripping sound of his Velcro-secured sneakers.