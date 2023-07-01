BOOKS-WEISS

“No one’s ever been that nice to me,” photographer Mark Weiss says of Ronnie James Dio.

 Mark Weiss

The first documentary film about Portsmouth, New Hampshire music legend Ronnie James Dio is finally coming to DVD and Blu-ray — with extra footage.

The acclaimed rockumentary, “Dio: Dreamers Never Die,” will be available in DVD and Blu-ray+4K home video formats on Sept. 29. Both configurations include 20 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, while a limited Deluxe Edition features both formats along with special Dio merchandise, including logoed trading cards, guitar picks, lapel pin, coasters and a fold-out poster.