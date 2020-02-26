Brass sensation The Soul Rebels bring their Poetry in Motion Tour, with Kingdom and The Bulkheads, to The Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
The funk and soul band has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series with Wu Tang Clan frontman GZA, and on the official soundtrack for Universal Pictures’ hit comedy “Girls Trip” (which starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.)
The Rebels have shared stages with Katy Perry, Nas, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Lauryn Hill, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Portugal, The Man, among others.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
For details, call 431-5186 or visit pressroomnh.com.