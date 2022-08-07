We the Kingdom performs at SoulFest on Friday at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The group is set to headline the first night of next year's event which will relocate to The D.L. Moody Center in Northfield, Mass.
Thousands attending SoulFest over the weekend said goodbye to Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford before the annual three-day Christian music festival moves to Northfield, Mass., next year.
On Thursday, festival organizers announced the new location will be The D. L. Moody Center after 17 years at Gunstock. The event started at Loon Mountain in Lincoln in 1998 before moving to Gunstock in 2005.
The Moody Center, which is located on a sprawling 230-acre property, is known as the birthplace of American evangelist Dwight Moody. Northfield is just across the New Hampshire border.
Founder Dan Russell said nearly 10,000 people attended SoulFest on Saturday, which featured headliner Skillet, a Christian crossover band. Other headliners were For King & Country on Thursday and Zach Williams on Friday.
Organizers had to deal with uncertainty after the entire senior management staff, including Day, resigned two weeks before the event over a long-running feud with the Gunstock Area Commission. The senior managers returned a few days before the kickoff and everything operated normally, including operating the main chairlift to get people to performances on the mountaintop.
Ticket sales were up about 20% from last year.
“We completely went to capacity on parking,” Russell said in a telephone interview Sunday. Campsites on the property were sold out months in advance.
Russell said Gunstock management told him last year the event would no longer be welcome even with five years left on its contract. Lawyers got involved before Russell agreed to relocate. He looked at multiple spots in New Hampshire before reaching an agreement with the Moody Center.
The majority of the feedback on the move over the weekend was positive throughout the weekend, but some were disappointed, he said.
“Just like when we moved down here from Loon to Gunstock there were people saying, “Oh, it’s all about the site,’” Russell said. “We are telling people, ‘We make the site.’”
The new venue has four times the population within a 120-mile radius.
While not on a ski slope, the Moody Center will offer a comparable outdoor stage with hillside seating. The property also features a 2,300 seat auditorium for expanded indoor options. The property has views of the Connecticut River and views of Vermont mountains.
The Moody Center had been a sponsor at SoulFest, but didn’t show up in 2021. That prompted a phone call from Russell.
“I sort of tongue in cheek said, ‘What do I have to do to get you back? Do I have to bring the festival to you?’” Russell said.
After a visit from Russell, the center agreed to spend a “couple million” in improvements to the property to support the festival.
Russell said he looked at multiple sites across New Hampshire before deciding to move across the border.
Gunstock management said the event was not profitable for the resort and required significant resources, according to Gunstock Area Commission meeting minutes.