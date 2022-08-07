Thousands attending SoulFest over the weekend said goodbye to Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford before the annual three-day Christian music festival moves to Northfield, Mass., next year.

On Thursday, festival organizers announced the new location will be The D. L. Moody Center after 17 years at Gunstock. The event started at Loon Mountain in Lincoln in 1998 before moving to Gunstock in 2005.