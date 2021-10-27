The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps, based in Nashua, New Hampshire, will hold its first audition camp of the 2021-2022 season on Nov. 20-21.
The weekend-long camp is designed to provide an immersive experience for teens and young adults interested in learning more about the Spartans, and is a practice weekend for current members.
The Spartans placed first in Open Class in 2019, the most recent full Drum Corps International (DCI) season due to COVID-19. It was the Spartans’ sixth World Championship.
Current or interested members in brass or percussion should attend the full weekend camp; color guard auditions and practices will be held only on the Sunday during camp weekends. The Spartans also will host an audition camp Dec. 18-19, 2021.
“We’re excited to be back, preparing for a full season and the opportunity to defend our title as 2019 Open Class World Champions,” said Paul G. LaFlamme Jr., president of the Spartans, said in a news release.
“While we don’t know what the future holds, and we are prepared to pivot as needed in terms of COVID restrictions, we are also eager to get back to work, and to bring some new members into our award-winning corps.”
Members must be between the ages of 14 and 21; experience playing an instrument or as a member of a school color guard is not required.
The fee for the weekend, which includes meals (Saturday – lunch and dinner; Sunday – breakfast and lunch), is $50 per person. That fee is applied toward summer tuition for attendees who join the Spartans.
The Spartans currently have openings for brass, percussion and color guard.
Audition camps on Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 18-19, 2021, will be held at the Elm Street Middle School, 117 Elm St., and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua, 1 Positive Place, Nashua.
For more information about the Spartans, or to register for an Audition Camp, please visit www.spartansdbc.org or call 603-883-0523 Ext. 224.