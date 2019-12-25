NASHUA — Symphony NH’s got the world on a string with a holiday concert devoted to “Sinatra & Friends.”
Renowned vocalist Steve Lippia will star in the holiday show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Keefe Center for the Arts, 117 Elm St.
Lippia, who lives in Southington, Conn., has headlined in extended engagements at the Rio Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, to name a few. His television appearances include “Extra”, Fox’s “Good Day New York,” CNN’s “Showbiz Today.”
Lippia also has performed in multiple engagements for Hilton Atlantic City and Casino Windsor, and to sold-out symphony audiences across North America, appearing with Keith Lockhart and Boston Pops, the Boston Philharmonic, the Cleveland Pops and other symphonies across the country.
Roger Kalia, who was named music director of Symphony NH this past spring, will conduct the performance.
Tickets range from $25 to $60.
For more information, go to symphonynh.com or call 595-9156.