NASHUA -- Symphony NH Music Director Roger Kalia makes his debut at a season-opening concert featuring pianist Dominic Muzzi and the orchestra in Rachmaninoff's romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor.
The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Keefe Center for the Arts, 117 Elm St.
Opening the performance is the Symphony NH premiere of "Ascending Bird," a re-imagining of a Persian instrumental folk tune by Iranian santur player/ composer Siamak Aghaei and violinist /composer Colin Jacobsen.
Rounding out the evening is Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9 in E-flat Major, a small-scale neoclassical work in five movements, which premiered in Leningrad in 1945 three months after the Allied victory in Europe.
Tickets are $18 to $52, or $18 to $47 for seniors and $10 for students. Youth get in free of charge. For information, call the box office at 595-9156 or visit www.symphonynh.org.