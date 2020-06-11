NEWMARKET
For its 50th birthday, the Stone Church, a Newmarket landmark with a renegade spirit, planned to toast the musicians who have played a part in its storied history atop Zion Hill.
“We had (scheduled) 12 throwback shows celebrating performing artists that got their start at the Stone Church and went on to greater fame,” said Mike Hoffman, who with his wife, Cheryl, owns the venue. “It was like we had just taken off on a plane for the trip of a lifetime. The excitement and anticipation was palpable. Then the damn wing fell off the plane.”
The COVID-19 pandemic effectively grounded the entertainment industry.
“It’s been a crazy ride and we got kinda banged up, but it seems we’re not going to crash and burn. Somehow, we will survive,” Hoffman told the Union Leader late last week.
In the midst of Gov. Chris Sununu’s phased reopening of New Hampshire, Hoffman has changed the Stone Church’s flight plan. For about a week now, he’s been serving up small outdoor shows, along with a drink and food menu. A recent climb up the signature steep steps to the Stone Church’s wooden doors revealed an extended outdoor patio, with lights strung overhead and placards listing an assortment of draft beers and food options, from burgers and wings to strawberry salad and “bluebarb crumble.”
“We share a fairly large parking lot with the New Market Historical Society. They have been great and have allowed us to use their property for outside dining,” he said. “It’s a whole new world for us. We didn’t ease into this at all. We’ve just been thrown into it, and we’re just trying to figure out what would work — without too many nightmares,” Hoffman said.
Social-distancing guidelines are top on the priority list.
“We have 15 tables set up 12 feet apart out there, allowing for double the required 6-feet of separation. Tables are limited to 6 people by the governor’s emergency orders, so our capacity is somewhat limited, but we’re having fun with it,” he said. “It’s like a private music festival. We may be physically distant but emotionally we’re coming together.”
Dave Gerard (a member of the band Truffle, which originally was to headline the venue’s 50th anniversary bash this spring), instead joined Dave Bailey and Pete Kowalski as the trio Groove Thang in the recent kickoff to the outdoor series.
Hoffman hopes to offer outdoor shows throughout the summer. Concerts continue this week with Aurora LaFond (of Sister Outlaw) on Thursday, Andrew Polakow on Friday and Not Fade Away Band, a tribute to Grateful Dead, on Saturday. All shows start at 6 p.m.
Hoffman also is bringing back what he calls the “heart and soul of the Stone Church since the 1970s” — open-mic nights at 5 p.m. Sundays.
“Every great musician you love started at an open mic somewhere, a small little venue, whether it’s Stevie Wonder or Ray Charles. They all started at little neighborhood clubs,” he said.
Preserving history
For Hoffman, this is a new direction — away from bigger regional and national acts, which drew name recognition but tended to have higher overheads and little financial return.
Hoffman wasn’t on board in the club’s early days — he and his wife bought the property in 2017. Still he feels a responsibility to its long New Hampshire ties.
“I mean, I’m only a fragment of its history, and I’m not one of the people who built the history here. It’s really all the predecessors who built this into what it is today. (So) I don’t want to be the guy at the helm when it goes down,” Hoffman said, with a laugh. “I don’t want to be that!
“For a while there, we were taking it hard. People would say, ‘We’re all in this together,’ and I was like, ‘No, you have a boat and I’m clinging to driftwood,’” Hoffman said.
Amid fears of going under, Hoffman said a former bartender convinced him to launch a GoFund Me campaign, which drew in more than $9,000. Hoffman said he also received $10,000 in disaster relief assistance.
“It’ll be tough sailing for a year, but we’re climbing out of it. For right now, we’ll just reinvent ourselves,” he said.
”Back to the basics”
Normally, the seating capacity inside the Stone Church is about 185. The move to downsize to outdoor shows with a head count of about 75 seems fitting in some ways. It’s a return to the quirky Granite State music mecca’s beginnings, when local musicians — up-and-comers and tried-and-true favorites were playing for smaller, but fiercely loyal fanbases.
“We’re going back to the basics. I mean, this really started out as a locals’ music club, (drawing people) from only a 45-minute radius — in the days of Bill Morrissey. We’re doing that again,” he said.
Bigger isn’t necessarily better in a somewhat still socially-distanced world.
“We can’t have a big crowd, so we don’t want to draw a big crowd,” Hoffman said. “It’s just funny, now we think a line out the door would just be stress on us.”
There will be some fine-tuning in days to come. Right now tickets are sold for individual seats. But that system could prove problematic if people would rather not be seated with other parties. Overall seating would significantly drop, he said. And though the weather has cooperated in the past week, thunderstorms also would dampen outdoor shows.
But the proverbial show must go on.
“I told the attorney general, ‘This is therapeutic. People are depressed, they need some music. I need some Truffle to take these blues away.’ It’s an anxious time for people one way or another. Music is healing for the soul. We want to come together,” Hoffman said.