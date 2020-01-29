PETERBOROUGH — Singer and songwriter Peter Mulvey’s dreamscape of an album, “There is Another World,” came from a place of isolation and reflection.
It was early 2017 and a series of what his publicist calls “a series of upheavals” led Mulvey to a friend’s empty house in the small Wisconsin town of Fort Atkinson. Unmoored, he walked hours each day, sometimes with friends but most often alone, along the frozen marsh of the Bark River and through the wintry oak savannah nearby.
The songs came in fast and strange and vivid. At night he wrote them down at a table in the spare house, just a mile from the Cafe Carpe. These songs became his new record, “There Is Another World,” a vivid dreamscape of imagistic, haiku-like auditory sketches, within which are plenty of wrenching, haunting, and even sweet songs.
Released on the Righteous Babe Records label, the reflective album — his 18th — includes the songs “Fool’s Errand,” “False Indigo,” “To Your Joy” and “Who’s Gonna Love You Now?”
Mulvey, who has opened for fellow indie folk-rock artists Ani DiFranco, Emmylou Harris, Dar Williams and Chuck Prophet, is a familiar voice on National Public Radio and he’s done a TEDx talk.
He plays a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St. Tickets are $20-$23. For information, visit pfmsconcerts.org or call 827-2905.