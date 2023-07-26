TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts — The town of Topsfield is asking a judge to stop a music festival and a laser light show from being held at the Topsfield Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are scheduled to host SoulFest, a three-day Christian music festival, on Aug. 3 to 5 and The Drive-In Laser Light Show, which includes lasers and music, on Aug. 11 and 12.
In a complaint filed Monday in Essex Superior Court, the town said the events cannot be held without approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals, and that neither the Essex Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds, or the event organizers have sought that permission.
The town is asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the events from being held. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. in Superior Court in Salem.
In an interview, Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said the issue is not about the events but about organizers going through the process to ensure the events are held safely and according to town bylaws. He said town officials plan to meet with organizers before Thursday's court date.
"We hope we can continue the conversation with the other parties to come to a resolution working in good faith," Harutunian said. "But at the same time we're insuring that we're looking out for the best interests of the community and our residents."
James O'Brien, the general manager of the Topsfield Fair, said the Essex Agricultural Society is "very disappointed" that the town sought to take legal action.
O'Brien said in a statement that the fair has never applied for a zoning permit to host events on the fairgrounds, and the upcoming events "are no exception."
"The heads of these (town) departments have been well aware of these events for months and we and the third-party companies running these events have received all of the required permits from the appropriate town departments," he said.
The town, however, said in its court filing that events at the fairgrounds other than the Topsfield Fair require a zoning permit. The fair is allowed because it pre-dates the adoption of zoning by the town in 1947.
The town said the Essex Agricultural Society has obtained town approval for other events, including a one-day concert in 2013 and drive-in movies in 2021, as well as for the right to use loudspeakers and operate the midway until certain hours.
But the town said the organization "inexplicably" has recently stopped asking the town for permission for events. The fairgrounds hosted a 'bounce house' event in June and July that was advertised as the largest such event in the world, according to the town, and a hot air balloon event with a laser light show and loudspeakers July 14 and 15.
Harutunian said in a court filing that several residents expressed concern about those events during a public forum last week at Town Hall. The town included four emails from residents complaining about noise, security, trash and lack of notice about the events.
One resident who lives next to the fairgrounds expressed concern that ropes from "massive" air balloons came dangerously close to homes and power lines.
"Humans make mistakes and at any given moment one of these people holding these ropes could've lost control and disaster would've followed, considering the fires, the trees and the power lines that were so close to all of this," the resident wrote.
The resident said workers and vendors from the Bounce America event blocked their driveway, hung out near their house well after the events were over, and put "two disgusting bags of public trash" in their trash barrel.
"I don't feel safe whatsoever with the crowds that came and the crowd that's yet to come," the resident wrote.
Another resident wrote that they and their neighbors knew about the Topsfield Fair when they purchased their homes, "However, none of us signed up for this type of event in our backyard."
The SoulFest event is scheduled to last for three days and include on-site camping, food vendors and over 75 performers and speakers on four different stages, with performances going from 11 a.m. to at least 9:30 p.m. on all three days, according to the town.
The Drive-In Laser Light Show is being advertised on social media as a place to "feel the music pulsating through your veins" with a sound system that "delivers a heart-thumping audio experience," the town said. The schedule calls for two hour-long shows each day, with the second show starting at about 9:30 p.m., according to a ticketing website.
Dan Russell, the president and producer of SoulFest, said a last-minute cancellation of the show could cost his nonprofit organization up to $1 million. He said he has already lined up about 100 singers and speakers to perform in Topsfield.
"If it gets padlocked, it's a massive loss," he said. "It might even kill this ministry."
Russell said SoulFest is in its 25th year and plans to be in Topsfield for just this year before moving to a new location at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield. The festival has previously been held at Loon Mountain and Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire.
Despite the controversy, Russell said he has "full confidence" that SoulFest will go on as scheduled in Topsfield. He estimated that about 3,000 people per day would attend the event.
"We don't want people to think this is not going to happen," he said. "That would crush ticket sales."
O'Brien, the Topsfield Fair manager, said the fair has been an asset to the town for well over 100 years, is one of its top taxpayers, provides seasonal work for hundreds of local residents, and supports local businesses.
"We have always and will always work cooperatively with the Town of Topsfield and do our best to keep our neighbors in mind when planning events on the fairgrounds," O'Brien said. "We hope that these upcoming family-friendly events that help to drive revenue to the town and to local businesses during the off season will go on as planned."
Harutunian said the town is continuing to work with the fair and the event organizers to minimize impacts on residents if the events do take place.
"We're not opposed to desirable events happening at the Topsfield Fairgrounds," Harutunian said. "We still have work to do to ensure going forward that neighbors have ample notification and that proper safety plans are streamlined and communicated so we can all work together and have successful events for everybody."
