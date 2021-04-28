Good news comes in twos: In an email blast to patrons, Tupelo Music Hall's owner Scott Hayward said he was “absolutely stoked” about the latest addition to the drive-in series this summer, and the first two bookings of a much-anticipated move back inside the Derry venue this fall.
“Based on our contracts, conversations with agents and new tours that are being booked, I believe that we will once again be hosting shows indoors in September,” Hayward said in the 6 a.m. announcement Wednesday.
That likely means ending the drive-in series in mid-August, he said.
The first two indoor shows booked for 2021 are the U2 tribute band Unforgettable Fire on Oct. 23 and the rock band The Immediate Family, a who’s-who of touring and session musicians -- Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Steve Postell, who collectively have played with iconic artists including James Taylor, Jackson Browne, David Crosby and Stevie Nicks -- on Nov. 18.
Meanwhile, Tupelo -- one of the first in the Granite State to set up a stage outside of its venue when the pandemic hit -- is into its second outdoor season at 10 A St.
The drive-in lineup already includes Tiffany (June 26), who charted in the late 1980s with a pop cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and several top-notch returning guitarists: Johnny A (June 13), Jon Butcher Axis (May 29), Gary Hoey and Popa Chubba (June 11).
At least half of the acts on the schedule are doing two or more shows. It's part of a trend in which performers who haven’t been able to do full-capacity shows are having to do two or three smaller shows to get the same amount of fans in seats.
The drive-in booking Hayward just unveiled is KT Tunstall, a Scottish singer and songwriter known for versatile use of a loop pedal in concerts and the rhythmic hits “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” The Grammy-nominated performer, who has lent her music to TV and movies including "The Devil Wears Prada," has been booked for two shows -- at 3 and 6 p.m. Aug. 8.
“If you don’t know who this artist is, you seriously need to look her up,” Hayward said of Tunstall.
Around the state
Other Granite State venues, too, are easing back into live performances with lower-capacity outdoor shows, and that’s giving music fans an unexpected opportunity -- more chances to see some of their favorite bands.
Touring artists are popping up with multiple shows at a single venue or at a couple of venues within a Granite State market:
- Old Dominion is doing a three-night residence at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford July 3-5;
- Jake Owen has outdoor shows May 28 at Northwoods at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey and May 29 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford;
- Aaron Lewis is at Northwoods May 29 and then has two shows July 22-23 inside the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
Those three venues are tweaking schedules from week to week, announcing new shows on their lineups and hoping rescheduled shows from 2020 will take the venues back into full-capacity shows later in the season.
Another noteworthy show just announced is rocker Grace Potter, a New England favorite for live shows that crackle with a gritty energy, at the Gilford pavilion’s Nucar Stage lineup June 5. The lead singer for the now disbanded Grace Potter and the Nocturnals most recently released her second solo album, “Daylight,” which includes the reflective single “Eachother,” about finding gratitude in a year and industry halted by COVID-19.
New music fest
There’s another bright spot emerging in the state this week. Though the 1924 Lebanon Opera House remains closed for in-person shows, the landmark this week announced plans for a free outdoor summer festival.
The Nexus Music and Arts Festival will take place Aug. 13-15 in and around Colburn Park and extending to the pedestrian mall and the rail trail tunnel. Regional touring acts, LOH’s community arts partners and student artists will be featured alongside displays of public art and al fresco dining.