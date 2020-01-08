Granite State music venues are unveiling snippets of their 2020 lineups, with noteworthy shows ranging from the rocking pairing of KISS and David Lee Roth in Manchester to Alanis Morissette serving up a bitter bite of her career-launching hits on a tour stop in the Lakes Region.
The flurry of pre-sale and general-release shopping as well as activity from resale vendors has begun in earnest.
One of the most anticipated shows to hit the market in the Granite State thus far is the Alanis Morissette tour stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Monday, July 6. Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her release of the blockbuster album “Jagged Little Pill.” Tickets flew out of the box office in December as fans clambered for a chance to hear Morissette revisit blistering doses of “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “All I Really Want” and “Right Through You.” Morissette is set to release her new album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” May 1. The first single out is “Reasons I Drink.”
The Pavilion most recently announced that honky tonk country hit-maker Toby Keith, touring in support of his greatest hits album “The Dog Show Years,” will play the venue Friday, Sept. 4. General ticket sales start at 8 a.m. Friday.
Thus far confirmed 2020 shows include: Vampire Weekend on Sunday, May 31; The Lumineers on Wednesday, June 10; Ringo Starr and Avett Brothers on Thursday, June 11; and The Black Crowes on Tuesday, July 21.
Though it’s not yet included on the Pavilion’s website, Lady Antebellum has announced via its social media sites that it will play the Pavilion Thursday, June 18.
Info: banknhpavilioncom, 293-4700.
Here in the Queen City, the KISS/Roth match-up comes to the SNHU Arena downtown on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Beneath the trademark makeup, the undisguised showmen of KISS have made a career of mixing theatrics and face paint with music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group’s signature tunes include “Detroit Rock City,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and the ballad “Beth.” Hear the highlights one more time on what KISS is dubbing its End of the Road World Tour. (Tickets to the Manchester show are listed as ranging from $74 to $1,000.)
Roth, with his own flamboyant stage presence as a solo artist (“California” and “Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody”) and with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rock band Van Halen (“Pretty Woman,” “Panama” and “Jump”) is doing a slate of Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues in January and March, in between dates with KISS.
Look also for the rock pairing of Korn and Breaking Benjamin at the arena on Saturday, Jan. 25; country chart-topper Brett Young (“Catch” and “Here Tonight”) on Friday, Feb. 14; and Nickelodeon super star and break-out pop artist JoJo Siwa (“#1U,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” “Boomerang” and “Hold the Drama”) on Wednesday, May 6.
Info: 644-5000, snhuarena.com.
Over on the Seacoast, Joss Stone has signed onto a show Thursday, July 9, at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd. General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday. Stone, who signed a record deal at age 15, released her debut album — “The Soul Sessions” — in 2003 and brought her husky vocals to the hit “You Had Me” with 2004’s “Mind Body & Soul,” recently released remixes of her 2015 reggae-based album “Water for Your Soul.” She continues The Total World Tour. Fans can check in on her progress at josstone.com, where she is mapping out the places she’s visited and sharing photos and notes about collaborations with artists along the way.
The Casino Ballroom’s 2020 schedule so far also includes touring favorites Styx (“Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Mr. Robato”) on Thursday, March 26, and REO Speedwagon (“Keep on Loving You,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Take It on the Run”) on Wednesday, May 27.
Info: casinoballroom.com, 929-4100.
Over at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, rock-anthem champ Melissa Etheridge (“Bring Me Some Water” and “I’m the Only One”,) returns to the Seacoast for a concert Tuesday, April 14. Her latest release is 2019’s “The Medicine Show.”
Info: themusichall.org, 436-2400.
At the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, the new year includes Motor City’s hard-rock band Sponge on Thursday, Jan. 16. The band is on its 25th anniversary tour for “Rotting Pinata,” the debut album that included the tunes “Molly” and “Plowed.”
Collective Soul will play the venue Sunday, Feb. 13. The group, which broke out with 1993’s “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid,” released the album “Blood” in 2019, with a new music video for the track “Over Me.”
Other nostalgic nights at Tupelo include the Marshall Tucker Band (“Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard in a Love Song”) Friday, April 17; Al Stewart (“Year of the Cat”) Friday, May 22; and America (“Horse with No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “Lonely People”) Sunday, June 28.
Info: tupelomusichall.com, 437-5100.