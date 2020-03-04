Two years ago when Kenny White played Keene’s Colonial Theatre, musical icons Stephen Stills and Judy Collins gave him a standing ovation.
Now White is headed back to the Monadnock Region to play Bass Hall, in the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St, Peterborough, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The folk troubadour, who plays piano and guitar, grew up in Fort Lee, N.J. He launched his career in the 1970s, playing keyboards for Jonathan Edwards and later with Livingston Taylor on Linda Ronstadt’s legendary “Living in the USA” tour.
He became a fixture in the NYC studio scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s, producing and arranging hundreds of commercials for TV and radio, beginning with “The Unsinkable Taste of Cheerios,” nearly seven years of Chevrolet’s “Heartbeat of America” campaign, countless ads for Coca Cola and many others.
Commercial work enabled White to direct artists as renowned and varied as Ronstadt, Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Ricky Skaggs and Aaron Neville.
White also contributed to film soundtracks as writer/musician including “Message in a Bottle,” “Where the Heart Is” and four films by Indie-director laureate John Sayles. White also appears on dozens of recordings of other musicians, including Marc Cohn’s platinum debut.
The list is long for appearances on noteworthy musicians’ projects — Peter Wolf, Cheryl Wheeler, Richard Shindell, Catie Curtis, Shawn Colvin, plus Edwards and Collins.
His own albums over the years include “Long List of Priors,” Comfort in the Static,” “Never Like This,” “Symphony in 16 Bars” and “Univited Guest.”
In 2014, he accepted an offer by Tom Jones to play in his “soul quartet” for a sold-out, three-week U.S. tour. He did an 18-month tour as opener for Stills and Collins (who stood up for that standing ovation for White during their tour stop in Keene).
White’s record producing credits include Colvin’s Grammy-nominated song, “I Don’t Know Why,” as well as the last four solo CDs for Wolf, formerly with the J. Geils Band, with a new Wolf album anticipated for 2020.
Tickets to White’s Granite State show are $75 to $99. For details, go pfmsconcerts.org.