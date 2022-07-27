Bob Marley is wicked funny
As the comic Mainer says in summing up life one harrumph at a time, “Nyup,” it’s true: He’s doing three shows at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia this weekend.
He’ll take the stage at 609 Main St., at 8 p.m. Friday and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Marley has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs, co-starred as Detective Greenly in two “Boondock Saints” movies, and done the late-night talk-show circuit many times over.
Tickets are $39.50.
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.
It’s fair season in NH
The multi-day North Haverhill Fair is leading the charge into fair season and will run through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway.
Look for amusement rides, a kiddie parade, arts and crafts displays, plus appearances by the Wee Wee Racing Pigs and the Aim High Canines.
This fair traditionally has a big youth component so expect lots of 4H events, including a goat obstacle course.
Other highlights include: a log loader competition at 7 p.m. today; a four-cylinder demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Friday; farm, antique and enhanced tractor pull at noon and remote control race car show at 5 p.m., both on Saturday; and a 4X4 truck pull at noon Sunday.
Admission: $15 daily, or a five-day pass for $60. It’s $3 for children 5 to 12 and free for those younger than 5. On Thursday, ages 65 and older pay $10.
Info: nohaverhillfair.com.
In the Lakes Region, the Hebron Fair — the Union Congregational Church’s yearly fundraiser — takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Hebron Common at the North end of Newfound Lake.
There will be arts and craft vendors, food, children’s games, a dunking booth, book tent, plants and baked goods, helicopter rides and live music.
Admission is free of charge.
Info: hebronchurchfair.org.
Musical romps hit NH stages
“Mamma Mia,” here we go again. The New London Barn Playhouse gives its take on the tale of a mother, a daughter about to get married and three potential guests who could be the bride’s father through Aug. 7 at 84 Main St.
The musical, based on music from iconic Swedish pop group ABBA and a book by Catherine Johnson, features the hits “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes it All.”
Look for performances by actresses Paula Leggett Chase, Jessica Dillan and Erin Stoddard, all of whom have Broadway credits.
Tickets are $22-$42.
Info: nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.
The Weathervane Theatre presents the farce “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” through Aug. 27 at its Whitefield stage, 389 Lancaster Road.
The comedic tale follows the charming Monty Navarro, who will do whatever it takes to surpass the heirs who stand in the way of him inheriting his place in his family’s royal legacy.
Look for Luke Henson as Monty and producing artistic director Ethan Paulini as all eight of the heirs.
Tickets are $19-$45.
Info: weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322.
Fairytale Festival a magical day in the park
A Fairytale Festival takes over Nashua’s Greeley Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The day’s lineup will include performances by Y-Dance Motion, Biore Dance Studio, Nashua Community Music School, and headlining princesses and fairytale characters from Party Palace.
There will be sing-alongs, dance parties and more than 30 community vendors with activities, bounce houses, caricaturists and more.
Come in fairytale costumes and join a parade at the end of the day.
It’s free of charge.
Info: nashuanh.gov/546/SummerFun.
Fasten your seatbelt for return of ‘Yellowbirds’
Northeast Airlines’ “Yellowbirds” are taking flight once more in a 50th anniversary celebration and reunion planned by the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown, 700 Elm St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
It marks the storied history of an airline that served New England and later, the nation from 1933 until the summer of 1972, when it merged with Delta Airlines in 1972.
The airlines brought the first passenger air service to New England in the 1930s, played a crucial role in World War II, and in the 1960s transformed itself into the airline of the “Yellowbirds” with pop art marketing promoting new service to Florida and the Caribbean.
Sunday’s event, which features a buffet dinner, display of artifacts and uniforms, and a new video about the airlines, is a fundraiser for the museum’s youth aviation education programs and will include the launch of a new “Yellowbird Academy” of New England youth who intend to become aviation professionals.
Tickets are $75.
Info: 603-669-4877 or aviationmuseum.org.
— Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes/NHWeekend Editor