The show will go on.
Since March 1, the musicians of the New Hampshire Music Festival have raised $225,000 — more than enough to guarantee a three-week season this July and put the group on a solid footing for 2024.
In late January the festival’s board of directors announced the demise of the venerable summer festival amid crushing debt from 2022 and a 50% drop in donations.
But the musicians — professionals who come from all over the nation — refused to accept the festival’s death. They took over its management, reformed the board to include more musicians and conducted a fundraising campaign that in less than three months surpassed a $200,000 goal.
They needed that much to put on a series that includes a week of chamber concerts and two weeks of full orchestral performances.
As in recent years, concerts will be at the Silver Center for the Arts at Plymouth State University, with other performances at the Lebanon Opera House and First Congregational Church in Lebanon, the Gilford Community Church, the Rey Center in Waterville Valley and the Taylor Community in Laconia. The season will run from July 10 through July 28.
The 70-year-old music festival has been reborn as a musicians’ collective — a model adopted by the Louisiana Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra.
Beyond the musicians’ determination, the fundraising success demonstrates a strong response from the Lakes Region community, where the festival is based. Joe Higgins, a Boston-based bass player who is co-executive director of the revived organization, says 250 donors contributed an average of $900 to keep it afloat. Many donations were considerably smaller than that average.
“We’ve had a few big donors and a whole bunch of small donors,” says Tido Janssen, a Dallas-based cellist who is the other new co-executive director. “And donations are still rolling in.”
A few deep-pocketed supporters made it possible to pay off hangover debts from last year.
“They set a big goal for fundraising and have achieved it,” said Paul Polivnick, who retired as the festival’s music director at the end of last season with the title of conductor-laureate. “I think it’s quite an incredible story.”
No unpaid bills
Leaders of the effort say they will need to have comparable fundraising success to mount a 2024 season — and possibly expand it beyond three weeks. In recent years the New Hampshire Music Festival has offered a five-week season with a budget of about $650,000.
To avoid another pile-up of debt like the one that nearly sank the festival, the new management has committed to ending this season with no unpaid bills, whatever the strength of ticket sales.
Janssen says next year the festival hopes to add a season-ending concert featuring a major choral work, a popular tradition that was dropped for the 2023 season.
Polivnick will be back on the podium for this season. He has offered to conduct the second and third weeks for no fee.
He said in an interview that he expected a good response from the festival’s supporters, but is “amazed, actually” at the strength of the fundraising response in such a short time. At the beginning of April the tally was a little over $100,000 — less than half the current total.
“You have people involved right now who are really committed,” Polivnick said. “That’s really all it takes — a positive attitude and a can-do spirit.”
Festival musicians have formed teams to take over all the organization’s management functions — contracting musicians, managing personnel, securing venues, making sure music scores are marked with Polivnick’s directions before the first rehearsal, and arranging housing for musicians and their families.
Zoom has made it possible to coordinate these far-flung teams.
Housing will be available in a combination of Plymouth State University dorms, as in past years, and in the homes of volunteer hosts.
The relationship between the festival and the university recently had been strained. As a gesture toward improving relations, the festival is offering a 20% ticket discount for PSU faculty and staff and free admission for PSU students.
The season
Ticket prices will range from $27 to $82 for single concert admission and $22 to $66 each for three concerts.
The season’s first week, beginning on July 10, will offer chamber concerts called “Teasers,” conducted by festival concert master Charles Dimmick. It will feature works by 20th-century composers David Diamond and Ottorino Respighi, Baroque composer Alessandro Marcello, the Romantic composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery.
The second week, called “Connections,” will involve a larger orchestra of 44 players under Polivnick’s baton performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, Aaron Copland’s “Music for the Movies,” Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto in E-flat,” and a work called “Leyendas” (“Legends”) by contemporary American composer Gabriela Lena Frank. The program will be dedicated to the memory of Keith Johnson, who played trumpet for more than 50 festival seasons.
The third week has the theme “Traditions,” with an orchestra of 57 players under Polivnick’s direction performing “Overture to Die Fledermaus” by Johann Straus, Hector Berlioz’ “Summer Nights” and Symphony No. 1 of the early 20th-century American composer Florence Price, the first African American female composer to gain national stature.
More information on the 2023 season, along with instructions for donating to the festival, is available at nhmf.org.