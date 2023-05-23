New Hampshire Music Festival

New leaders of the New Hampshire Music Festival have raised enough funding to cover a three-week season in the Lakes Region this July.

 Provided by the New Hampshire Music Festival

The show will go on.

Since March 1, the musicians of the New Hampshire Music Festival have raised $225,000 — more than enough to guarantee a three-week season this July and put the group on a solid footing for 2024.

Reporter Richard Knox writes frequently on the arts in New Hampshire and other subjects. He has sung in the New Hampshire Music Festival Chorus and lives in Sandwich.