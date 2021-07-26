Meri Goyette was the pulse of the Nashua art community for decades, and although her passing will leave a gaping hole, her legacy will continue to thrive, say those who knew her best.
“Meri understood that if she could somehow tie together music and dance and art and theater, she could ultimately bring people together,” said radio host and former politician Arnie Arnesen, one of Goyette’s close friends.
One of Nashua’s most prominent art patrons, Goyette died Friday at the age of 95.
At the end of her life, Goyette created a book filled with numerous pieces of construction paper that she cut and pasted into different shapes and collages.
“Her life was cut and paste. She would cut up parts of a city, parts of lives or different colors and then she would paste it all together in this unbelievable and creative way,” said Arnesen. “She was selfless, and there was no hierarchy of affection. She valued all kinds of art and the potential for talent.”
Goyette was active with City Arts Nashua and worked tirelessly to raise funds to bring more art in all forms into the community, say her friends. She was also the co-founder of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium.
“She has touched so many different things in the city and her spirit lives on,” said Kathy Hersh, chairwoman of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium. Hersh described Goyette as a woman with tenacity, a wonderful personality and a gift for envisioning great things and making them happen.
“The symposium was totally Meri’s brainchild. It will continue to be a tribute to all that was her,” said Hersh. “There is nobody that is Meri in this city. She had a real love of life and she instilled that in all of us.”
Goyette received the Individual Arts Patron Award for the 2015 Governor’s Arts Awards sponsored by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and five years later she was honored with the Wall Street Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award for being a patron of the arts.
Judith Carlson, who nominated Goyette for the state recognition, said Goyette not only provided monetary support for the arts, but enjoyed helping artists grow and flourish.
“She not only loved the arts, but she truly loved the artists. She was so engaged in everything she did, and her heart was endless and welcoming,” said Carlson.
“So many people here see her as their dear friend, mentor and great supporter. She was a great philanthropist.” Goyette’s fingerprints are everywhere in Nashua, and she will be missed tremendously, said Carlson.
And while her heart is heavy because of Goyette’s death, Carlson said she can’t help but smile every time she thinks about her friend.