Fee the Evolutionist

Fee the Evolutionist, aka Nashua hip-hop artist Bill Fee, at center, celebrates a win in the “Rising Star: New Hampshire” category Sunday at the New England Music Awards at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass., with fellow members and collaborators of the Hellhound Publishing collective and record label.

 Provided by Bill Fee

Fee the Evolutionist, aka Nashua’s Bill Fee, is giving old-school hip-hop vibes a fresh take, and it’s getting noticed.

“I’m floating on a cloud this morning,” he posted on social media the day after winning a New England Music Award in the “Rising Star: New Hampshire” category this past Sunday at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass.