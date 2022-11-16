Fee the Evolutionist, aka Nashua hip-hop artist Bill Fee, at center, celebrates a win in the “Rising Star: New Hampshire” category Sunday at the New England Music Awards at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass., with fellow members and collaborators of the Hellhound Publishing collective and record label.
Fee the Evolutionist, aka Nashua’s Bill Fee, is giving old-school hip-hop vibes a fresh take, and it’s getting noticed.
“I’m floating on a cloud this morning,” he posted on social media the day after winning a New England Music Award in the “Rising Star: New Hampshire” category this past Sunday at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass.
He also was a featured performer at the event, taking the stage with fellow members of the collective Hellhounds Publishing company and record label.
“We did five or six songs. I didn’t know how it would be received, because there were so many genres (being represented at the ceremony) — country, rock, folk … I didn’t know what to expect but it went over great. I’m super happy,” he told the Union Leader on Tuesday.
That honor comes on the heels of having won first place in the 2022 New England Songwriting Competition for Best R&B/Hip Hop song for “Ain’t No Love” (featuring Ruby Shabazz).
Fee, who spent his early years in Chelmsford, Mass., before his family made Nashua their home, said he’s inspired by hip-hop of the 1980s and 1990s.
“I miss the fun time of melodic harmonies and soul samples of the golden era of hip-hop, when people were original and fun,” he says, using DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (Jeff Townes and Will Smith, who had hits with “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime”) as an example. “I hark back to that.”
Growing up, Fee tended to be more class clown than deliberate trouble maker. One congratulatory post on the artist’s Facebook page came from a classmate who joked that with the accolades, perhaps a former high school teacher who once reacted very angrily to Fee’s wise-guy antics would give him a pass now.
“I was a class clown. I couldn’t stop talking,” Fee said with a laugh. “One of my teachers kind of reprimanded me. The second half of the story is that I went home and told my parents and they went, ‘Oh, that’s good. You need to be reprimanded now and then.”
These days he’s using his voice to layer original rhymes, call-and-response action and some socially conscious lyricism.
“It’s been great. I just found out a song I just released went No. 1 on college radio charts — ‘Back in the Dayz,’ (featuring Shabazz and Professor Lyrical),” he said.
Fee next performs in Hellhound for the Holidays at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Nashua Garden, 121 Main St. Tickets to the Done Booking and Hellhound Publishing show are $10.
The lineup also will feature Shabazz, Human Speakers, and the Hellhound Crew, which includes Cody Pope, Byron G, 8-BZA, Deja Solo, Even Tho, Trip Seat and Neek100.