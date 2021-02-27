O utdoor murals tend to be larger than life, large-scale scenes and designs that draw in pedestrians and motorists.
They have the power to bring art into everyday life, and can help revitalize a downtown in the process.
Throughout New Hampshire, in cities and towns including Keene, Derry, Manchester and Concord are unveiling new and restored works of art not only in downtown centers but along rail trails, in parks and even in hidden spots awaiting discovery.
In Nashua, there has been a dedicated effort to restore existing murals and commission new works. At the center of it is Positive Street Art, now in its ninth year, and support and advocacy from area businesses, City Hall and its related agencies, the mayor, individuals and downtown cultural and arts organizations such as Great American Downtown and City Arts Nashua.
Muralist Manuel Phelany Ramirez — the middle name is an artistic nod to his New York roots in Phelan Place in the Bronx — is co-founder of Positive Street Art.
“I paint murals to show people the good things and important things in life. That’s why I paint them larger than life itself,” he said. “People should be reminded often that there’s still an overwhelming amount of good outweighing the bad in this world, even if what stands out most is the bad.
“Everyday life is art; we just overlook it, and I choose to immortalize it,” he said.
There are self-guided walking tours in Nashua via a free app called DISTRX, which helps visitors and residents find the murals as well as the many sculptures placed for the past 13 years by the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium.
Ramirez said he’s found a real sense of community here.
“When I was down, Nashua and Nashuans picked me up, and I’ve never looked back since. The neighborhood has embraced the art that I’ve shared with them with so much love,” he said.
He also appreciates murals others have created around the city.
“The James Aponovich, the Barbara Andrews murals and even the ones painted by students from Nashua High and Rivier University — I find different details in them that I appreciate as an artist and as a viewer,” he said.