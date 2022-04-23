Natalie Jacobson seems much too nice to have been a hard-news reporter/anchor/host. Yet for more than three decades at WCVB-TV in Boston, that’s what she was, covering everything from Boston Marathons and Tip O’Neill to the Boston Archdiocese sex scandal and court-ordered school busing that tore the city apart.
Her life story also includes earning her private pilot’s license, overseeing a top-secret communications contract in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam war, and balancing motherhood and her TV work. For much of the latter, she was working alongside her husband and co-anchor, Chet Curtis.
In her new memoir, “Every Life a Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting” (published by Peter Randall) she recounts starting life poor, as Natalie Salatich, oldest child of first-generation Americans whose own parents moved from their native Serbia. She was born in Chicago, in a close family knitted by custom, cooking, faith and love for the United States.
Serb was her first language and Christian faith was a strong element of her upbringing.
Her father took jobs as a taxi driver and running a bowling alley. But her mother saw an ad in the Chicago Tribune for a sales job for Gillette Safety Razors, and made an appointment for him, knowing he wouldn’t apply.
He got the job. Many years later, Bill Salatich would become president of Gillette in North America.
Her father’s advancements brought the family to Massachusetts. They were there when Natalie announced she wanted to go to college. Her father explained that “girls” didn’t go to college. But when he told this to Natalie’s godfather, who was an important figure in the Serbian Christian culture, he was informed otherwise.
She was allowed to choose from three colleges, all of which had to be close by and none expensive. Which is how she wound up at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) in Durham, graduating in 1965. Years later, she would deliver the school’s commencement address.
She met her first husband, Bill “Jake” Jacobson at UNH. He was in ROTC and soon after their marriage, the U.S. Army sent him to Bangkok, Thailand, as the Vietnam conflict escalated. She was allowed to accompany him.
Thailand was a culture shock, but Natalie found work as a secretary for the Philco-Ford company, which led to her advancement overseeing a secret communications contract with hundreds of workers.
The couple returned unscathed to America, though their marriage wouldn’t last. Meanwhile, with absolutely no training in the field, she decided she would like to be a TV journalist. She was met by executives who told her that “we don’t hire girls” – and that if she was hired, she would no doubt quit at some point to have children.
But she persisted. She gained experience at Channel 56 (the legendary Arch MacDonald was a mentor) doing a community assessment and at WBZ-TV before being hired by the brand new WCVB-TV, which had been awarded the broadcasting license held by the Boston Herald newspaper.
Natalie Jacobson (she kept her first husband’s name) was the new station’s first female reporter when it went on the air in March of 1972. She was also the first female news anchor – she says she was petrified – that year, when all the regular anchors were off for Thanksgiving.
She never looked back, earning multiple Emmy Awards and donating time and effort to multiple charities. She turned down both CBS and CNN when they came calling.
But she did look sideways a couple of times, such as when some Massachusetts Republicans tried to convince her to run against U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. She thought about it, but declined.
She does share some of her political opinions in her book — she favors term limits. She doesn’t like personal attack campaigns.
She believes partisanship has taken over much of our news, from left and right, and is seriously hurting the country. She bemoans the loss of local ownership of news media, noting that the lack of local news is also dangerous for the country.
Her 25-year marriage to Chet Curtis (born Czeslaw Kukiewicz in Amsterdam, N.Y.) produced a daughter when Natalie was 37, and mixed feelings about trying to have a career while being a mom, as well as half of “Chet and Nat,” one of the best known couples in New England.
Their marriage ended after 25 years. She makes it clear that it wasn’t her decision, but, her niceness showing through, she declines to give details.
Chet Curtis moved to NECN. He died in 2014 from pancreatic cancer. Natalie retired from WCVB-TV in 2007. She resides on Nantucket Island, plays golf, dotes on her grandchildren, and keeps looking for her next adventure.
“Every Life a Story” by Natalie Jacobson. Peter E. Randall Publisher, www.perpublisher.com. $29.95.