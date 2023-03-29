Check out some new dance moves in the Granite State this weekend.
In Durham, the UNH Dance Company presents its spring show “Evolution,” an entertaining trip through time.
It’s choreographed by University of New Hampshire Theatre and Dance faculty, including Gay Nardone, Assaf Benechtrit, Beth Marino and Susan Endrizzi, and weaves together all sorts of dance styles and aerial arts with projections and puppets.
Show times are 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Johnson Theatre in the Paul Creative Arts Center on campus.
Tickets are $8 to $16. Info: unharts.com or 603-862-2919.
Over in Concord, Ballet Misha, a Manchester-based professional dance company, celebrates its 15th birthday with a show of new works by five Granite State resident choreographers at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Concord City Audi.
Ballet Misha is teaming with the Saving Grace Dance Ensemble in the show “Fifteen” at the landmark Prince Street venue at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Look for pieces by Ballet Misha Director Amy Fortier, Mari Frederique-Streitburger, Alyssa Desruisseaux, Jonah Glickman, and Saving Grace’s director Robyn Goulette.
The concert also includes pieces by apprentice choreographers Ava Boll, Graham Kuhlmann and Aron Silvestre.