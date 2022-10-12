This Halloween season celebrates all kinds of scary: the foreboding kind that makes the hair stand up on the back of the neck; the stab of shock when a demented clown leaps out of the shadows; or even that “how did they do that?” look of astonishment when someone pulls off a bit of magic.
David Caserta falls into that last category. He famously appeared to saw himself in half on an episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW a few years ago.
Catch him in “Haunted Illusions” at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College in Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $45. Info: anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
Here are more ways to join in Halloween revelry this week:
DOVER — Dover Dog Howloween costume contest and parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Arts Pavilion in Henry Law Park. Dress up, parade and trick-or-treat along Central Avenue at local shops. There will be vendor booths as well. It’s $10 per dog or $5 per person without a dog.
MANCHESTER — Doctor Gasp and the Eeks Halloween Special at the Currier Museum, 150 Ash St., Manchester, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. It’s an all-ages night of eerie Halloween folk songs conjured by Dan Blakeslee.
MILFORD — The Dark Woods at Trombly Gardens, 150 N. River Road. Dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, as well as Sunday, Oct. 30. New this year are a pair of less-scary events, playfully dubbed “Trauma-free Tours,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.
MOULTONBOROUGH — Graveyard tours at Castle in the Clouds. Walk around the property to see cemeteries and cellar holes and learn about funerary traditions. Tours are Oct. 15, 17, 22 and 25. They run from 3 to 5 p.m. and begin at Lee Cemetery across from Maple Lodge, 586 Ossipee Park Road, Route 171.
Tickets: $12.
Also, enjoy a Halloween Pumpkin Walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday on a half-mile trail. Bring headlamps or flashlights. Stay afterwards to warm up by a fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa and treats.
NEWMARKET — Third annual Halloween Masquerade Ball from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket. Dance to music by Rico Barr and his band. There will be light refreshments. Tickets are $20 advance and $25 at the door.
Info: Eventbrite.
PORTSMOUTH — Scary-oke at Daniel Street Tavern, 111 Daniel St., from 9 to 11:45 p.m. today. Wear Halloween costumes and join in a spirit night of karaoke. Suggested donation is $5.