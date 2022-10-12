Looking for spirted fun?

New Hampshire is dead serious about making the most of pre-Halloween celebrations this weekend.

Looking for spirted fun?

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

This Halloween season celebrates all kinds of scary: the foreboding kind that makes the hair stand up on the back of the neck; the stab of shock when a demented clown leaps out of the shadows; or even that “how did they do that?” look of astonishment when someone pulls off a bit of magic.

David Caserta falls into that last category. He famously appeared to saw himself in half on an episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW a few years ago.