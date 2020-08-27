Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park
MANCHESTER — It’s been performed on Broadway, adapted into feature films, and seen in countless theaters across the globe. But now, “Romeo and Juliet” takes its grandest stage yet: the left field turf of Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m.
New Hampshire’s Cue Zero Theatre Company presents “Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park,” featuring a unique spin on one of the world’s most iconic plays: The famed family rivalry of the Montagues and Capulets has been reimagined as a feud between Red Sox and Yankees fans.
“The story of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is already sort of ridiculous; two teenagers meet on Monday, and by Friday they are so in love that it tears two families apart,” said Cue Zero Artistic Director Dan Pelletier. “Mixing in elements of baseball and modern pop culture helps not only bring out the humor, but also makes the show something everyone can enjoy.”
The Fisher Cats will continue to follow federal and state guidelines, providing six feet of separation between groups and disinfecting seats, restrooms and high-touch areas throughout the night. Guests will not be required to wear a mask when seated, but must wear a face covering when traveling around the stadium.
For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com or call 641-2005.
Two new exhibits at UNH Museum of Art
DURHAM — The Museum of Art at the University of New Hampshire is opening the doors to new hours and a pair of new exhibitions next week.
To run Aug. 31 through Oct. 30, “Enrico Riley, The Blues in Me: Witnessing Love” features large figurative paintings.
Riley, of Westbury, Conn., explores themes of hope, music, violence, martyrdom, grief and the middle passage in 13 paintings and a trio of drawings.
An online artist talk with Riley is set for 12:10 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, via Zoom.
The second exhibit, also opening Aug. 31, will be “Impact,” featuring work by artists Victoria Elbroch, Shaina Gates and Mary O’Malley. To run through Nov. 20, the showcase celebrates the recipients of the 2019 Piscataqua Region Artist Advancement Grant given by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Online art talks are on Wednesdays: Sept. 9 with Elbroch; Sept. 16, with Gates; and Oct. 7, with O’Mailey.
Fall hours for the gallery, which is located inside the Paul Creative Arts Building, are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.
Visitors are limited to 28 at a time. To schedule an in-person or virtual class visit, contact Sara Claflin at sara.claflin@unh.edu.