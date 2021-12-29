EDITOR’S NOTE: Contact individual venues to make sure event schedules haven’t changed or to check on COVID-19 entrance policies.
JEWEL MUSIC VENUE, 61 Canal St., Manchester, hosts DJs 4eign, Swagga and YHS, a balloon drop and a champagne toast Friday. Festivities start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, or $200 VIP table reservation. Info: nyeJewels.eventbrite.com.
HEADLINERS COMEDY has a Roaring ‘20s Gatsby Gala and comedy shows at DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester, on Friday night, featuring Robbie Printz, Rob Steen, Tim McKeever and Tom Spohn. Packages start at $35. In addition, comedians Joe Yannetty, Joey Carrol and Mark Scalia will be at Chunky’s in Manchester and James Dorsey, Matt Barry and Greg Boggis will be performing at Chunky’s Nashua location. Tickets for those shows are $30. Show times are 7 and 10 p.m. Friday. Info: headlinerscomedyclub.com or 603-988-3673.
THE LADY RO SHOW, a New Year’s Eve party with drag performances, songs and dances, is at 10 p.m. Friday at The Player’s Ring, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $22-$28. Info: playersring.org or 603-436 8123.
HIKE INTO 2022 with New Hampshire State Parks’ free First Hikes program from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at five pet-friendly parks: Bear Brook from Catamount Pond Beach Area in Allenstown; Greenfield on the Hogback Trail; Hampton Beach from the Seashell complex and along the beach; White Lake along the perimeter trail in Tamworth; and Weeks in Lancaster from Mount Prospect Auto Road. Register in advance. Info: nhstateparks.org.
RECYCLED PERCUSSION continues its New Year’s residency at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Junk-rock drumming shows this week are at 4 and 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $35 to $45. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
COUNT DOWN TO NEW YEAR at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Friday at Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St., Dover. New Year wishes will be launched from towers when the clock strikes “12.” Admission fees range from $9 to $11. Reservations: childrens-museum.org.
FIREWORKS DISPLAYS over Hampton Beach and Portsmouth’s South Mill Pond, both at 8 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Info: hamptonbeach.org, proportsmouth.org.
CHAMPAGNE POPS with music by the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra starts at 8 p.m. at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $38. Info: themusichall.org.
COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY has shows at 2, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Tickets are 46.50 to $76.50. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com.
JUSTON McKINNEY’S Year in Review comedy shows at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, are at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35. Info: palacetheatre.org.
HAPPY HOGMANAY, the Scottish version of New Year’s Eve, runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Derryfield Country Club, 625 Mammoth Road, Manchester. The Rebel Collective will provide music. Outdoors there will be sledding, a torchlight parade and warming fires. Go indoors for dancing and games. The buffet includes lamb stew, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. Tickets are $42; $20 for children. Info: nhscot.org.
LIVE FREE OR DIE LAUGHING’s 12th annual New Year’s Eve event at Sheraton Portsmouth, 250 Market St., will feature comedians Mark Riley and Ryan Gartley, along with host Steve Scarfo. Show times are 8:30 p.m. ($28) and 10:30 p.m. ($38). Info: livefreeordielaughing.com.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’: The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey screens the new “West Side Story,” starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8-$9. The venue also hosts a New Year’s party with hors d’oeuvres from Edwards’ Sunflowers Café and songs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. by Bernie and Louise Watson. Tickets are $30, with a cash bar. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
CLUB d’ELF with John Medeski and David Tronzo at 9 p.m, Friday at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket. Tickets are $75. Info: stonechurchrocks.com.LABELLE WINERY’S New Year’s Eve dinner celebration includes big-band music by the Freese Brothers and dancing, as well as a stroll through a lighting display. It runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at 14 Route 111, Derry. Tickets are $121.50. Info: labellewinery.com.
LAST NIGHT WOLFEBORO with games, crafts and display along with Expressions Dance Academy, singer-songwriter Stacey Kelleher with Alex Fansel, Young People’s Stage Company and Wildlife Encounters’ live animal show, all in the town hall. Fireworks go off over Wolfeboro Bay at 6 p.m. Info: wolfeborochamber.com.
FESTIVAL OF PLANES exhibit with more than 1,500 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, is on view at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. Info: facebook.com/nhash. Hours this week are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
HOLIDAY CONCERT: Soprano Marie-Line Morin presents a Christmas Concert at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Info: St. Matthew Windham on Facebook or 603-893-3336.
STROLL & STORY HOUR for children and their caregivers is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Greenland. It’s free and no registration is required.