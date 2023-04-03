With “a little over $100,000” in hand or pledged, the new leaders of the New Hampshire Music Festival say they can firmly promise a three-week season in the Lakes Region this July.
Faced with the possible shutdown of the 70-year-old festival, a group of professional musicians from around the country, veterans of many summer seasons, have rustled up donations large and small from almost 100 supporters. They hope to get another substantial chunk of funding in the next couple of months, but say the season is not contingent on that.
The plan is to perform both at the festival’s usual venue, the Silver Center for Performing Arts at Plymouth State University, and in various locations in the Lakes Region and further north.
To do the planned programs with the full complement of musicians — a symphony orchestra of almost 60 players and smaller chamber groups — the musicians need to raise roughly $50,000 to $90,000 more. The amount needed depends on whether some musicians are housed in Plymouth State University dorms or in private homes.
If total funding doesn’t top $150,000 — about $40,000 more than raised so far — the season will go on with somewhat scaled-down orchestra size and different repertoire.
“We would need all the money before the summer starts,” cellist Tido Janssen, a festival co-director based in Texas, said in an interview. “We would not put anything on that we have not paid for. I’m pretty confident we can do that.”
“We feel pretty good about the funds we’ve raised in a very compressed time frame,” added co-director Joe Higgins, a Boston-based bass player.
Some potential donors have held back so far, the musicians say, out of uncertainty that there will be a 2023 season. With the latest announcement, the musicians hope additional donors will be persuaded to step forward.
The musicians’ group has taken over festival management and secured approval of their 2023 season plans from the preexisting festival board, which assures the group’s legal standing and tax-exempt status.
At a board meeting last week, Higgins, Janssen and three others from the musicians’ group were elected to the board along with two community representatives, bringing the board to a dozen members. More new appointments of community members from throughout the Lakes Region are expected in the near future.
In late January, the festival board announced the cancellation of this summer’s season and shutdown of the venerable festival — one of the longest-running of its kind in the nation — due to a large deficit and no prospects to raise the $650,000 it typically costs to stage a five-week season in multiple venues.
The musicians say two anonymous donors stepped up to “erase financial obligations” that had piled up over the past three years as costs escalated while audiences and donations spiraled downward.
The musicians organized rapidly to save the day and now report they’re prepared to perform a three-week season requiring fewer musicians and large-scale symphonic works than in the past. There will be no concluding concert featuring a 60-voice auditioned chorus, one of the most popular offerings in prior years.
Maestro Paul Polivnick, who retired last summer after more than 20 years at the festival podium, has agreed to return this year for the abbreviated season. He said in a recent interview that it’s crucial to keep the festival alive this season.
“It’s easier to drum up new support if we play some concerts this season,” Polivnick said.
The musicians promise a season from July 10 through 28 that will offer a first week of chamber orchestra concerts called “Teasers.” It will feature works by 20th-century composers David Diamond and Ottorino Respighi, Baroque composer Alessandro Marcello, the Romantic composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery.
The second week, called “Connections,” will involve a larger orchestra performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, Aaron Coplan’s “Music for the Movies,” Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto in E-flat,” and a work called “Leyendas” (“Legends”) by contemporary American composer Gabriela Lena Frank. The program will be dedicated to the memory of Keith Johnson, who played trumpet for more than 50 festival seasons.
The musicians have planned a third week, labeled “Traditions,” with a symphonic orchestra performing “Overture to Die Fledermaus” by Johann Straus II, Hector Berlioz’ “Summer Nights” and Symphony No. 1 of the early 20th-century American composer Florence Price, the first African American female composer to gain national stature.
Higgins says the scale of the third week, in terms of the program and the orchestral forces needed for those works, will “depend on how much we raise in the next few weeks.” Festival managers need to begin hiring musicians by mid-April.
Additional funding will also enable them to rent more rehearsal space from the Silver Center and house some musicians in PSU dorms, as in previous years. Some festival performers will be housed in supporters’ homes.
Perhaps most important, if the festival’s new management can hit its $200,000 goal this summer, that will ensure planning for 2024 and beyond.
Janssen said the planned budget does not count ticket revenues from this summer’s concerts. That income will be devoted to planning for the 2024 season.
“Part of the problem in the past,” he said, “was that the festival often ended the season in debt, which made it hard to plan ahead.”
Supporters who want more information or would like to help the cause can go to www.nhmf.org.