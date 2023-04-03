New Hampshire Music Festival

New leaders of the New Hampshire Music Festival promise a three-week season in the Lakes Region this July.

 Provided by the New Hampshire Music Festival

With “a little over $100,000” in hand or pledged, the new leaders of the New Hampshire Music Festival say they can firmly promise a three-week season in the Lakes Region this July.

Faced with the possible shutdown of the 70-year-old festival, a group of professional musicians from around the country, veterans of many summer seasons, have rustled up donations large and small from almost 100 supporters. They hope to get another substantial chunk of funding in the next couple of months, but say the season is not contingent on that.

Reporter Richard Knox writes frequently on the arts in New Hampshire and other subjects. He has sung in the NH Music Festival Chorus and lives in Sandwich.