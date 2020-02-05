NEW LONDON — The New London Winter Carnival continues today through Sunday on the Colby-Sawyer College campus.
The schedule includes screening of the movie “Knives Out;” an inflatable Everett Climb N’ Slide, wagon rides and fire pits with s’mores; performances by comedian Derrick Knopsnyder and magician Phil Smith; an ice-fishing demonstration on Lake Sunapee; and basketball and broom ball games.
Most events are offered free of charge.
However, there is a fee for Dinner with Jack Frost, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in Wheeler Hall. For tickets, call 526-6401 or go to nlrec.com.
Fireworks will go off at 5 p.m. at Cougar Park, behind the 1941 cupola on Saturday. (Donations accepted.)
The multi-day carnival concludes with a concert by Noah Hoehn at Wheeler Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday.