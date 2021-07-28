Cinemagic
Buy Now

Cinemagic, which closed all of its movie theaters, including the Hooksett location above, will be reopened by Apple Cinemas.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

HOOKSETT — Cinemagic movie theaters in Hooksett and Merrimack will be reopening under new management.

Apple Cinemas out of the Boston area announced Wednesday it will be operating the two theaters as well as Cinemagic cinemas in Maine in Saco and Westbrook.

Don Mace of Key Point Partners, which negotiated the lease deals, said Apple Cinemas is involved in a national expansion effort.

Cinemagic closed theaters during the pandemic and announced in February the closure would be permanent.

This story will be updated.

Recommended for you