New operator to reopen Cinemagic theaters in Hooksett and Merrimack By Rick Green Jul 28, 2021

HOOKSETT — Cinemagic movie theaters in Hooksett and Merrimack will be reopening under new management.

Apple Cinemas out of the Boston area announced Wednesday it will be operating the two theaters as well as Cinemagic cinemas in Maine in Saco and Westbrook.

Don Mace of Key Point Partners, which negotiated the lease deals, said Apple Cinemas is involved in a national expansion effort.

Cinemagic closed theaters during the pandemic and announced in February the closure would be permanent.