New stamp to honor NH author Tomie dePaola

The United States Postal Service will issue a Forever Stamp this spring honoring the legacy of beloved children’s book author, illustrator and longtime New London resident Tomie dePaola. He was best known for writing the Strega Nona series and “26 Fairmount Avenue.” He died in 2020 at the age of 85. The stamp art features a detail from the cover of "Strega Nona" (1975), a Caldecott Honor Book and the first in a popular series.

The United States Postal Service will issue a Forever Stamp this spring honoring the legacy of beloved children’s book author, illustrator and longtime New London resident Tomie dePaola.

He was best known for writing the Strega Nona series and “26 Fairmount Avenue.” He died in 2020 at the age of 85.