CONCORD — Studio 54, the infamous New York City nightclub that was equal parts glam and grit in the late ’70s, is the inspiration behindaConcord’s New Year’s Eve 2020 Spectacular.
The immersive spectacle takes over the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
“Studio 54 was not only a nightclub but a world of fantasy, lights, dancing and intrigue,” according to event presenter Shuttavac Productions. “Celebrities and everyday people converged in an environment of inclusion, art and fashion.”
Guests are to don their own ensembles for the festivities, which will include a midnight champagne toast during a balloon drop and confetti blast.
The vibe at the Concord event is glitz, glitter and glam including DJs, music, dancers, aerialists, belly dancers, circus acts, and drag and burlesque performances.
Tickets are $34 to $60 in advance and $50 to $90 at the door. For details, go to shuttavac.com or ccanh.com.