Nexus Music Festival takes over Lebanon's Colburn Park Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes NHWeekend Editor Aug 9, 2023

Hans Williams, who blends indie, folk and alternative elements in his music, takes the stage in the free Nexus Festival at 6:45 p.m. Friday in Colburn Park in Lebanon.

Lebanon — The free Nexus Music and Arts Festival returns with concerts Friday through Sunday in Colburn Park.It's an eclectic mix of local, regional and national acts.Opening night includes performances by Jaded Ravins, Dwayne Haggins, Hans Williams and Ali McGuirk.Look on Saturday for the East Bay Jazz Ensemble, the circus show Liam and Ripley, children's performer Mr. Aaron, tango lessons, Blacklist, Bella's Bartok and Kyshona.The final day of the festival features Modern Times Theatre, Grace Wallace, Yacouba Sissoko & Siya, Soggie Po' Boys and Purple: A Tribute to Prince.Info: lebanonopera house.org.