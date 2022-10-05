'God's Country'

Thandiwe Newton stars as Sandra Guidry, who goes head to head against two trespassers, in New Hampshire native Julian Higgins’ film “God’s Country,” which will be screened at the New Hampshire Film Festival in Portsmouth on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m. at The Music Hall.

 Courtesy of GC Film, LLC/An IFC Films release

The four-day New Hampshire Film Festival launches tonight in downtown Portsmouth.

The headlining movie at 7:15 p.m. at The Music Hall is “God’s Country,” directed by Hanover native Julian Higgins, who will be awarded this year’s Van McLeod Award.