Thandiwe Newton stars as Sandra Guidry, who goes head to head against two trespassers, in New Hampshire native Julian Higgins’ film “God’s Country,” which will be screened at the New Hampshire Film Festival in Portsmouth on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m. at The Music Hall.
The four-day New Hampshire Film Festival launches tonight in downtown Portsmouth.
The headlining movie at 7:15 p.m. at The Music Hall is “God’s Country,” directed by Hanover native Julian Higgins, who will be awarded this year’s Van McLeod Award.
The neo-Western thriller was a 2022 Sundance Film Festival official selection and is getting worldwide distribution through IFC Films and Universal International.
It stars Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Beloved”) as a college professor in the remote mountains who confronts two trespassing hunters in an escalating war of wills.
Other anticipated screenings through Sunday include “Lily Topples the World,” about Granite State-raised domino toppler and YouTube sensation Lily Hevesh, at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at The Music Hall and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 3SArtspace. “The Lost King,” starring Sally Hawkins (of “The Shape of Water” fame) as an amateur historian who takes on academia in her search for King Richard III’s remains, screens at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Catch festival regular Tom Bergeron for a discussion and screening of the new television series pilot “Down the Middle” at 2:30 p.m. Friday at The Press Room. Bergeron will be joined by co-creator and co-stars Michelle Barton and Heather Dowling, writer/director David Fickas and co-writer Brice Beckham.
Bergeron was host of “Hollywood Squares,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Dancing with the Stars,” and was known for stumping the judges panel on “The Masked Singer” who never guessed he was the celebrity inside the taco costume in 2020.