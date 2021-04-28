Organizers for the New Hampshire Film Festival have announced that they will be holding in-person events this fall during a four-day celebration that typically draws thousands to Portsmouth.
The festival is scheduled to run Oct. 14 to 17 at a handful of venues, including The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, Discover Portsmouth Center, Moffatt-Ladd House and The Press Room.
Executive Director Nicole Gregg said on Monday that people are looking forward to seeing films in a theater again after spending so much time in their homes watching videos on demand.
“This could be the best thing that’s happened to the film industry because everything was headed toward VOD,” Gregg said. “We are really excited to give these artists and filmmakers a platform again.”
Gregg said organizers timed the announcement to coincide with the 93rd Academy Awards.
Gregg said she watched the Oscars on Sunday night and was pleased that the film “Sound of Metal” won two awards in the categories of best film editing and best sound. Chris Stinson, originally from Concord, worked as a line producer for “Sound of Metal.” His partner, Amy Greene, was a production manager.
“We’re really thrilled for ‘Sound of Metal’ and the work Chris and Amy did on the film,” Gregg said.
Stinson and Greene live in Portsmouth and are currently filming actor Ray Romano’s feature film directorial debut in New York City, which is untitled and will star Romano and actress Laurie Metcalf.
“We had a NYC Oscar party with the New England crew as we couldn’t make enough quarantine time in LA. It was a blast, though,” Stinson said of Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Valerie Rochon, president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, earlier this week said that she is happy the film festival is coming back in 2021.
“Excellent — with a bunch of exclamation points,” she said.
Rochon said that the economic impact of arts and cultural organizations and their audiences is over $58 million a year in the Greater Portsmouth area.