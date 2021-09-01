LANCASTER – After a COVID-19-forced hiatus in 2020, the Lancaster Fair returns today with thrills, chills, great eats, entertainment and a revitalized firemen’s muster.
The fair begins at 9 a.m. with the 4-H Working Steer Show in the Midfield Ring and ends on Monday, Sept. 6, after the demolition derby, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Grandstand.
The firemen’s muster is at 7 p.m. today will feature the defending Beecher Falls, Vt., champions against teams from the hometown Lancaster fire department and departments from Whitefield, Milan, Pittsburg, as well as an ad-hoc team from downstate known as “South Boston,” according to Lancaster Fire Lt. Ian Milligan.
“Win or lose, it’s a blast,” said Milligan, during an Aug. 23 training session by his muster team, which also includes firefighters Nic Blodgett, Alex Kopp, Tyler Beattie, Jimmy Fuller and Matt Forest.
Each team will be timed on how quickly and well it responds to “The Midnight Alarm." Upon being “awakened” from their cots, the firefighters will rush to don full turnout gear as well as personal protective equipment, run to their fire truck and “travel” to a scene where there is both a fire and an injured person.
Upon arrival, the firefighters will be required to draft water from a “porta-pond” tank; energize two hand lines which they will use to knock down an orange cone representing the fire; and carry a 150-pound “patient” in a litter and place them into an ambulance.
A good finishing time for the exercise, said Kopp, is 2 minutes.
In the second part of the muster, the teams will do a bucket brigade, in which the goal is to bail water from their respective porta-ponds and toss it onto the roof of a smoke house, thus filling a bucket inside.
Lancaster has won the muster only once -- in 2016, said Kopp. But he likes its chances in 2021.
Milligan said participation in the Lancaster Fair muster had waned in recent years, a reflection, he believes, of the challenges inherent in getting people to join all- or mostly-volunteer fire departments in the North Country.
Being a rural firefighter isn’t always easy, he said, and par for the course is “plenty of missed dinners,” as well as working some long and both very early and very late hours.
The muster is a fun and practical way for firefighters to get some hands-on training they might not get otherwise, said Milligan.
“Up here,” he explained, “knock on wood, the fire calls are low,” meaning that except for twice-a month drills, Lancaster’s bravest don’t always have a chance to practice the full repertoire of skills they may be called on to put into action.
Kopp said the muster is a way for fire departments in the North Country and in the Northeast Kingdom to interact with each other, although because of their physical distances from each other, it’s unlikely that Lancaster, for example, would respond to an incident in Beecher Falls or vice versa.
Kopp said he enjoys competing in the musters, even though the 200-foot run from the cots to the fire truck in “The Midnight Alarm” scenario “feels like a lot more" when fully geared up.
Asked whether his team would celebrate winning the muster by going to Disney World, Milligan answered, “Absolutely right we are,” before qualifying that it would do so only if “the chief foots the bill.”
For information about the 2021 Lancaster Fair go to https://www.lancasterfair.com/
North Country News