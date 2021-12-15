Genesis is back in New England, and Granite State fans are reliving the band’s early days and biggest hits as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees gear up for a second show at TD Bank in Boston tonight.
Genesis — one of music history’s most successful progressive rock bands — formed in England in 1967, and since then has weathered personnel changes, including the departure of Peter Gabriel in the mid-’70s, and health issues that now have Phil Collins handling lead vocals from a chair at center stage.
The band is wrapping up the U.S. leg of its “The Last Domino?” tour. The question mark in the title (also the name of a PBS documentary) suggests that while nothing is set in stone, this road trip likely will be the final one for a lineup helmed by Collins, Tony Banks on keyboards and Mike Rutherford on bass and guitar.
It’s the first time in 14 years that Genesis has played stateside.
Turn it on again
Sid Ceaser of Nashua and Mike Szymanowski of Merrimack have been friends and Genesis fans and friends since they were kids. Both prefer the latter half of Genesis’ discography (aka, the Collins era) and both vowed to get tickets if they ever got the chance to see the band.
More than three decades later, they’re finally going to that concert.
“I think we probably texted each other within like two seconds,” says Szymanowski when they heard about the “Domino” tour. “It may not happen again. And I’ve come to that point in my life that I have to see these bands, because I don’t want to say I missed out on them.”
Both quickly bought tickets for one of the Boston shows.
“There’s certain musicians that you just love to death … Re-listening to it never gets old,” Ceaser adds.
Genesis first gained broad attention in Britain for a pulsing, 9-minute call-to-action anthem, “The Knife,” off the 1970 album, “Trespass.” Soon after, guitarist Anthony Phillips stepped down due to crippling stage fright, and their first drummer, John Mayhew, was let go. Collins took Mayhew’s place and then picked up lead vocals when Gabriel left following the double album “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.”
After the release of the “Wind & Wuthering” album in 1976, lead guitarist Steve Hackett bowed out, leaving Rutherford, Banks and Collins.
In the 1980s, a string of radio hits followed, including “Misunderstanding,” “Man on the Corner,” “Abacab,” “Turn It On Again,” “Throwing It All Away” and “Invisible Touch.”
Szymanowski counts the 1981 album “Abacab” and a self-titled 1983 album as his favorites. He recalls going over to Ceaser’s house regularly to watch MTV.
“Sid’s house was media central, because they had (a) satellite dish — mind you, the big old-fashioned one,” Szymanowski says.
They agree that Genesis’ 1986 album “Invisible Touch” and its regular airplay and video rotation made a big impression.
Still, Caesar was a more seasoned music fan than Szymanowsk.
“If you had seen the wall of tapes he had as a kid, you wouldn’t believe it,” Szymanowsk says. “Yeah, it was crazy. He was the music kid, and his tape collection — and I say tapes, mind you — was fantastic. If it was out there he had it. He was pretty much the influencer (for me). And I’m glad he was.”
Back then, the two had “friendly arguments” about the merits of Peter Gabriel’s edgy progressive-rock style.
“Their music sounded so different back then. I spent most of my teens just developing a taste for the (Genesis) back catalogue,” Caesar said.
Inspiration
Gavin Lee McDaniel, who lives in Concord and is a manager at the Music Connection record store in Manchester, also appreciates the earlier period of the band, when songs with multiple suites and sweeping, lyric odysseys included “Supper’s Ready,” “Watcher Of the Skies” and “The Cinema Show.”
He recalls skipping lunch in the 10th grade to save money for record purchases. He stumbled across 1973’s “Genesis Live,” the band’s first concert album, which includes “The Return Of the Giant Hogweed,” “The Musical Box” and “Get ‘Em Out By Friday.”
“My friends and I would go to School Kids Records down in Tampa, Fla. One of the first records I bought there for $3.99 was “Genesis Live,” just (because of) the cover,” McDaniel says.
In the early 1970s, Gabriel brought a theatrical art to performance, donning all sorts of costumes to illustrate themes and characters conjured in their sagas. Album covers from those days showed that quirky flair.
The group’s experimental sound and stage shows sparked a lifelong exploration in music for McDaniel.
“It woke something up and got me looking in different directions to see what else might be,” he says.
“I think for Genesis, “Lamb” was the peak. But “Foxtrot” and “Nursery Cryme” were both just amazing records themselves,” says McDaniel.
McDaniel, a drummer in the local band Zanois with his two sons, paid homage to Genesis’ first show in the U.S. — which was at Brandeis University in Boston on Dec. 7, 1972 — by playing ‘Watcher of the Skies’” at the school.
Still, Collins’ well-rounded and impeccable style was a “monster influence,” along with Bill Bruford, who toured with Genesis for a while.
McDaniel, who first saw Genesis perform in 1978 for the “And Then There Were Three Tour,” is hesitant to see the group this time around, preferring to preserve his earlier impressions of the band.
“I have a great memory of it. Sometimes you go and see somebody and it’s disappointing. And I don’t know if I want to have my memory sullied,” he says.
“I’ve seen them twice. If they ever get the time machine going, I’m gonna go back and see ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ tour,” McDaniel adds.