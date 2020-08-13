The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are announcing a new kind of lineup — a Socially Distanced Concert Series on its home field at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The collaboration with the Palace Theatre, Intown Manchester, and Manchester Parks and Recreation will include four weekends of shows, starting with “Songs in the Attic: A Tribute to Billy Joel,” featuring Long Island singer and piano player David Clark, at 7 p.m. Friday.
After Minor League Baseball called off the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen City stadium in recent weeks came up with outside-of-the-diamond ideas for events, including a movie night and a dinner on the field.
Next up are a handful of tributes to artists including the Beatles, Elton John, Queen, as well as the aforementioned Piano Man.
Tongue-in-cheek game notes at www.milb.com/new-hampshire include a list of all the musical players scheduled to take the mound in August and early September. One yellow sticky note indicates that an Abba tribute and a Jimmy Buffett tribute — each with check marks next to their names — are ready to play.
Only Taylor Swift, the 10-time Grammy Award winner who just released her latest album, “Folkore,” has a line through her name. It seems she won’t be suiting up due to a “scheduling conflict,” a common “injury” in the music industry.
Kidding aside, the Socially Distanced Concert Series will feature acts at center field, with patrons sitting on the outfield grass or in the stadium seating bowl.
A highlight will be two shows by the Granite State’s own famous junk-rock band Recycled Percussion, of “America’s Got Talent” and “Chaos & Kindness” fame, at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6. Tickets to that show are $35.
The schedule also includes Changes in Latitudes at 7 p.m. Saturday; Dancing Queen: An ABBA Tribute at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29; American Elton John (Bill Connors) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10; The Weeklings (with Beatles fare) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11; and Almost Queen at 7 p.m Saturday, Sept. 12. Tickets are $20.
For more details, go to https://www.milb.com/new-hampshire.
Coming in for a landing
A vintage DC-3 airliner built in 1940 will touch down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday,
A public arrival ceremony starts at noon at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry.
The event marks the return home of the museum’s “Around the World” virtual learning adventure, which took wings May 1 with the help of a flight simulator.
Visitors can experience a water cannon salute from the airport fire department, fanfare from a brass ensemble from the Manchester Community Music School, cake and a “Key to the City” presentation by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
There is no admission fee, though up-close peeks at the DC-3 are $5 per person, with proceeds going to the museum, which is housed in the airport’s original 1937 terminal. Museum tours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $10 per person, with discounts for children, seniors and active military. Face coverings are required. A food truck will be on hand for those who want lunch. For details, visit www.aviation museumofnh.org or call 669-4820.
Guster to do two NH gigs this weekend
Guster, whose quirky pop-rock hits over the past couple of decades include “Overexcited,” “Amsterdam,” “Satellite” and “Do You Love Me,” is taking the drive-in route.
The band will do a pair of outdoor concerts in the Granite State at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Drive-In Live concert series at the Cheshire Fairground, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey. These will be the first concerts for Guster since March.
Guster, which released its latest album, “Look Alive,” at the start of 2019, cancelled its spring and summer tours, including the group’s fourth annual summer On The Ocean Festival in Portland, Maine, and two concerts with The Boston Pops.
Tickets per vehicle (with a maximum of five occupants) range from $149 to $169. Visit drive-in-live.com for more information.