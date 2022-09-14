While most people associate the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival with Lincoln, the three-day celebration of all things Caledonian owes a lot to the efforts of a 25-year old lad and his Gate City bagpipe-making company.
Eryk Bean has played bagpipes since he was 5 years old, and, since April he has owned Gibson Bagpipes LLC on Mason Street in Nashua.
That business is a sponsor of the 2022 Games and will be a vendor there this weekend, and many pipers who will be performing or competing at Loon Mountain Resort this weekend will be using Gibson-made equipment.
This year’s celebration, which opens Friday and runs through Sunday, will feature the trademark heavy athletic competitions, sheep dog competitions, dancing and music from bands including Albannach, Crow’s Nest, Seven Nations and The Rebel Collective.
But that signature sound of bagpipes on festival grounds has a particularly local connection.
A native of Londonderry, Bean graduated in 2015 from Londonderry High School and attended St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, where he earned undergraduate degrees in business administration and finance.
When Bean, who now lives in Canterbury, isn’t making bagpipes, he and his dad, Glenn, operate the Londonderry-based Beanstalk Home Improvements LLC.
Bean said he was inspired to play the bagpipes by his late grandfather, Melvin Bean. He finds the instrument enchanting and is proud of being a part of Gibson Bagpipes’ history.
Founded in 1978 in Cleveland, Ohio, by Jerry Gibson, Gibson Bagpipes was purchased in 2014 by Mike Mansfield, who moved the company to Nashua. Bean began working for Mansfield that same year and for employees, making bagpipes was more out of love than the pursuit of money.
“It’s an absolutely small industry,” said Bean, “and, no, you absolutely can’t get rich on this.”
By his estimate, the worldwide bagpipes industry generates about $20 million in annual sales. Even though there is some disagreement as to where bagpipes originated — some sources cite ancient Egypt, others Ireland — the major commercial manufacturers of bagpipes are based in Scotland, where they are the national instrument.
That cachet makes the Scots the “major competitors” of Gibson Bagpipes, said Bean, whereas in the U.S., “there’s a lot of people who make bagpipes in their basements,” and to a lesser extent, at a handful of modestly-sized companies like the one he operates.
Still, it helps that Gibson Bagpipes, which also does repair work, has participated in the New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival since Mansfield brought the company to the Granite State.
Still, Bean faces some challenges. For starters, Gibson Bagpipes, which has three employees, two of them full time, is “a little bit” understaffed, he said. Secondly, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Gibson’s supply chain and also caused the prices of raw materials, especially the dense, dark woods that make bagpipes sound warm, to soar.
“Think of how expensive a two-by-four got at Home Depot,” Bean said by way of analogy.
Finally, making bagpipes is extremely labor intensive, which also contributes to Gibson not being able to keep up with demand, said Bean.
“Every part is touched by hand, and every product has 20, 30, 40 steps” involved in the manufacturing process,” he said.
Nonetheless, Bean has huge plans for the future.
“I want to keep growing. I want to be the best manufacturer in the world,” he said.
To make that happen, Bean said NHSCOT, the Concord-based nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and promote Scottish culture, including through the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival, offers people opportunities to learn how to play bagpipes.
Bean sees that technology will eventually change how Gibson Bagpipes does what it does, noting that his main competitors extensively use computer-aided design and manufacturing to produce bagpipes.
For now, however, Bean is focusing on making bagpipes in the traditional manner, and getting back to the Highland Games, which were canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and offered in a scaled-down festival in 2021.
Always a popular event, the full-scale Highland Games are already sold out for Saturday.
“After two years of modified games, we are very excited to be back to our regular format and welcome visitors, competitors and vendors as well as many of our international friends,” said Terri Wiltse, the executive director of NHSCOT.