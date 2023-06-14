Nadine Sutherland

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across New Hampshire in the next week.

It marks the culture, resilience and hope stemming from a pivotal summer day in 1865 on June 19, when Black people in an stronghold of slavery in the south were told they were free. It was more than 2 years since President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War had ended.