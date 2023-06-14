Jamaican singer Nadine Sutherland will perform Saturday at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire's first reggae festival. The outdoor show takes place on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum and in the nearby park in Portsmouth.
Glen Washington, a Jamaican reggae and soca singer/songwriter, drummer and record producer, will perform in the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s first Reggae Festival Saturday at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
Jamaican singer Nadine Sutherland will perform Saturday at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire's first reggae festival. The outdoor show takes place on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum and in the nearby park in Portsmouth.
PROVIDED BY SULLIVAN COMMUNICATIONS
Jamaican singer Nadine Sutherland will perform Saturday at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire's first reggae festival. The outdoor show takes place on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum and in the nearby park in Portsmouth.
PROVIDED BY BLACK HERITAGE TRAIL OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Glen Washington, a Jamaican reggae and soca singer/songwriter, drummer and record producer, will perform in the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s first Reggae Festival Saturday at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across New Hampshire in the next week.
It marks the culture, resilience and hope stemming from a pivotal summer day in 1865 on June 19, when Black people in an stronghold of slavery in the south were told they were free. It was more than 2 years since President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War had ended.
On the Seacoast, the Regional Arts and Culture Celebration is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire on the Seacoast through Monday, June 19.
The new Reggae Festival, “Chanting Down Babylon: Redemption Songs of the Diaspora,” runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., at the outside stage and park.
There will be food, culture and music, including performances by Marcia Griffiths, Glen Washington, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Sutherland, Lady G, and Onyx Brown. Derrick Barnett and the Statement Band will accompany the musicians.
There also will be a drumming ceremony at the African Burying Ground, an art exhibit opening, a dance performance, a gospel choir concerts, tours and panel discussions.
Events in Keene kick off today with the Keene Family YMCA opening of its interpretive Freedom Journey Trail, which remains on view through Friday, June 23.
In addition, Badger Company hosts Zaron Burnett II, creator and host of the “Black Cowboys” podcast, at 7 p.m. Friday at Brewbakers on Emerald Street. He also will be at Railroad Square Saturday during the city’s celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.