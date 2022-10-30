Distiller’s Week, hosted by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, with top distillers and spirit industry celebrities, experts, owners, and brand ambassadors presenting bottle signings, tastings, pairing dinners and seminars.
Top whiskeys, tequilas, vodkas, rums and more from around the world will be featured during Distiller’s Week, hosted by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission from Monday, Oct. 31, to Friday, Nov. 4 in Southern New Hampshire.
Distillers, spirit industry celebrities, experts, owners and brand ambassadors will descend on New Hampshire for a series of bottle signings, tastings, pairing dinners and seminars.
The headline event is the ninth annual Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown venue from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
It will feature more than 600 premium and ultra-premium spirits for sampling and cuisine from dozens of New Hampshire’s restaurants and food vendors. Tickets are $60 to $75. Proceeds will benefit the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Though the Buffalo Trace Tasting Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Crown Tavern in Manchester is sold out, there are plenty of other events to attend.
Irish Whiskey, food and other spirits will also be featured at a special “Taste of Ireland” event in partnership with Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Manchester Country Club in Bedford. Cost is $60.
On the same night, An Evening with Four Roses runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Flight Center Taphouse and Eatery in Manchester. It will feature custom cocktails and food.
Another Four Roses event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Nashua Liquor Store.