With the Disney Channel’s recent unveiling of “Zombies 2,” the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem and The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester will host a kid-oriented event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The “Zombies” movie sequel, which premiered this past Valentine’s Day, is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. But the arrival of a new group of outsiders — werewolves —threatens to shake up Seabrook’s newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance.
The malls will host family programs including a craft activity.
There also will be a photo opportunity and giveaways.
This is a collaboration between Simon, who operates the malls, and Disney, though )) there won’t be live character appearances on site.