New Hampshire Music Festival

The New Hampshire Music Festival orchestra performing in the Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth.

 Provided by the New Hampshire Music Festival

The clock is ticking on the future of the New Hampshire Music Festival.

The Lakes Region summer festival must raise about $50,000 in the next few weeks to meet a $150,000 target needed to put on a season this summer and prevent the 70-year-old institution from going under.

Performing at West Rattlesnake Mountain

New Hampshire Music Festival musicians performing in West Rattlesnake Mountain in Sandwich

Richard Knox is a freelance journalist who lives in Sandwich. He writes frequently about the arts in New Hampshire and has been a regular in the New Hampshire Music Festival Chorus.