NH readies for tribute-band invasion from Zeppelin tunes to an all-metal take on Bee Gees

Like an encore in a sea of raised lighters, tribute bands are bringing a wave of nostalgia on Granite State stages in 2022.
Part of the lure is that tickets are generally more accessible than their namesake acts, plus it’s a chance not only to get lost in music and memories but hear tunes from legendary bands that aren’t together anymore or artists who aren’t here any longer.
Rochester Opera House’s lineup alone includes celebrations of acts ranging from The Carpenters (Top of the World) to Prince (The Purple Xperience), and even an “all-metal tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond” (Tragedy).
Kashmir
Singer Jean Violet spends weekdays as a senior graphic designer and his weekends touring with his Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir, which plays the Palace Theatre in Manchester March 4.
It’s been quite a journey since Violet — he goes by Naumann off-stage — got his first gig as a 13-year-old in Rochester, N.Y., where he sang Beatles tunes on a local radio station.
By the time he was 18, he was performing with the rock band Avante Garde in clubs in Pittsburgh. Next came New York City and the hard-rock band Naked City, a hit on the 1990s circuit there. “We were a pretty popular rock band back in the Guns N’ Roses era,” he says.
But Kashmir was a welcome change.
“It took about 10 years to get out of the club scene and move into festivals and theaters. Last year in March, we were invited by Chris Martin of Coldplay to perform at a birthday party for his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, whose favorite band is Led Zeppelin. He flew us to Malibu for a private party,” said Violet, who lives in Prince Frederick, Md.
Kashmir aims aims for the feel of a live Zeppelin concert, with the psychedelic vibe of the 1970s.
“All that crazy stuff was happening back then and people thought of it as the end of days. It’s the same today with talk of war, politics … and now the pandemic. People wanted to get lost in Led Zeppelin’s mystical rock ‘n’ roll experience.
“I’ll ask the audience, ‘How many people thought about life outside (the venue) in the last two hours?’ And no hands go up. It’s another zone.”
Still, some take it a bit too seriously. One audience member complained he was holding the microphone with “the wrong hand.” Another pounded his fist on the stage because Kashmir didn’t perform “All My Love.”
But mostly, audiences sing, sway and smile.
Though his colleagues in weekday Zoom calls have gotten used to Violet’s long, curly blond locks a la Robert Plant’s early days, concert-goers at his night gig sometimes make stereotypical assumptions.
“They instantly think you’re carrying a bag of weed on you, that your breath smells like alcohol and you don’t have a job,” he says with a laugh. “When I used to do nightclubs, I had people come up, ‘Hey, where can I score something?”
Almost Queen
Almost Queen plays the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth on Feb. 26.
Randy Gregg, who grew up in Queens, N.Y., and has portrayed bassist John Deacon (who wrote the classic tunes “You’re My Best Friend” and “Another One Bites the Dust” for Queen) in look and sound for 18 years.
Gregg has been a fan of the seminal group since he was 5 and a neighbor played one of Queen’s albums for him.
“My face dropped. I was standing there staring. I said, I want to do that,” says Gregg, who now lives in Valley Stream, N.Y. “Be careful what you wish for. Queen was always one of my favorite bands growing up, and still is.”
Queen’s diverse repertoire, from the operatic “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the driving arena anthem “We Will Rock You,” represented an interesting dynamic — four songwriters with wide-ranging interests. So Almost Queen likes to reflect that, tossing in a B-side tune or deep-cut selection as opposed to doing only classic hits.
Still, “Under Pressure” and “Radio Gaga” are the ones that still give him chills on stage.
“If we can turn someone on to a song they don’t know, that’s our job,” says, Gregg, whose music career also includes gigs with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Thin Lizzy.
Eaglemania
Ten years ago, keyboardist and vocalist Frank Marino was worn out, tired of the club circuit and bar scene — and of getting home from gigs at 3 a.m.
“Tribute (acts) were just starting to become a viable product in theaters, so I thought, ‘What would appeal to most people and what would we enjoy playing night after night?’”
The answer was tucked into childhood memories, when his musician father would practice the drums inside their New Jersey home and keep the Eagles on regular rotation on the stereo.
These day, in addition to doing music production for Disney and ABC Television Networks, Marino is a member of Eaglemania, an Eagles tribute band whose next Granite State show is this Friday at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
“The fact that we get to go all over the country, performing music that we love … it’s such a treat. We get to meet (other) fans of the Eagles. People come up and talk to us about their own experiences, how particular songs are tied to an event or memory … that first date or first kiss,” he says. “We love those stories. We’re kind of on a journey with them.”
Marino (who goes by Frank Reno on stage) handles the Joe Walsh material.
“The Eagles’ catalog of music is second to none as far as I’m concerned. I don’t get tired of them. You’d think we would — it’s about 100 shows a year.”
Most people coming to an Eaglemania concert want to hear the greatest hits. “Like ‘Hotel California’ — you couldn’t leave it out or you’d get shot,” Marino says, laughing.
The best part is hearing a swell of lyrics being sung from the theater seats, especially during the encores — “Desperado” and “Take It Easy.”
“At times they are singing louder than the band,” he said. “It’s quite an experience.”
Damn the Torpedoes
Richard Kubicz likes to tell a story about how his mother forced him into piano lessons as a kid: “If you don’t learn how to play an instrument now at 8, you’ll regret it when you’re older.”
He begrudgingly took lessons, but it was rock guitar he wanted to play — the kind of music Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were making on the 1979 “Damn the Torpedoes” album.
A few decades later, and Kubicz is doing just that, performing as Petty in a touring tribute band that routinely plays Daryl’s House Club in upstate New York — a venue that grew out of house concerts Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates fame, started in the area.
“We’re already booked for shows there next year,” says Kubicz, in the midst of a move to upstate New York.
But first, Damn the Torpedoes will play the Rex Theatre in Manchester Feb. 26.
Kubicz initially performed original music. He released a self-produced, 10-track album, “Echo Lakes,” in 2005 and was doing acoustic coffee-house shows. But a comment from his wife and the fact that his friends would tell him he looked a bit like Tom Petty got him thinking of a new direction.
“2007 was our first gig, and I never looked back,” he says, admitting he once shunned the idea of tribute bands.
“Tribute bands after Petty passed away would go way over the top with his songs. There’s a way … to do it that almost makes it a joke. That is embarrassing to me. It’s not respectful to the music. I’m not trying to be an impersonator.”
Though Petty’s voice was “thin and a bit on the nasally side,” it was precise, he says. “Early on it was a bit challenging for me to hit the notes. I didn’t want to tune guitars down and change keys, so I studied under an opera teacher for two and a half years to help me hit those notes and hold them longer.”
Superunknown
Philadelphia-based Jason Reed, who works in real estate, never expected to create a long-term side gig as a grunge rocker. He thought his solo, acoustic tribute show to the late Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple of the Dog) would be a “one-off.” But the response led him to assemble a full band and start touring.
The group, Superunknown, is doing its first Granite State show at Tupelo Music Hall May 21.
As a kid, he listened to rock led by singers who could wail at higher registers, like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Zeppelin’s Robert Plant. It was after high school, when he did a four-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator for an infantry unit, that a friend started teaching him guitar.
Later, he set his sights on work in the fitness industry, and then came marriage and kids. But his oldest child is a Marine in Japan, his middle child is a college student in Palm Beach, Fla., and his youngest is in high school, so he’s happy at 49 to have some time to explore the limelight.
“There’s something about that music from youth, from your teens and early 20s that just gets into your soul and holds a special place,” he says. “I’m honored to play it, and I love to play it.”