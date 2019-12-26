Bill Maher is not a religious man. He goes out of his way to make it abundantly clear that he is an equal opportunity hater of all religions.
And yet ... the one thing that will drive him to pray, even idiomatically?
“I pray for good surf because it’s so important to me,” Maher said in a phone call from Los Angeles ahead of his ninth annual pair of New Year’s concerts on Oahu and Maui.
Maher loves to bodysurf — he grew up learning from his father “in the verdant seas of New Jersey,” he said — but he only does it once a year because nowhere he goes has water that can match Hawaii’s.
“It is one of the great pleasures of my life,” Mayer said. “I do wish there was a cleaner ocean where I live. If there was I would do it here more often, but I really do it just this once a year in Hawaii.”
This year, he’ll have some company in the water.
Sarah Silverman, who grew up in Bedford, N.H., and Bobby Slayton are the other comedians on the bill in a tradition that is in its fifth year.
Silverman expressed excitement at a chance to do some boogieboarding while here. Though she had a bout with melasma the last time she visited — “the sun is not my friend,” she said — she eventually “threw it all away and went boogieboarding all day, “ she said.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is like magic, like flying.’”
Maher and Silverman have a friendship that goes back to the’90s, when they met through another sport — weekly pickup basketball at the home of legendary comedian Garry Shandling, who died in 2016. Silverman made recurring appearances on Shandling’s HBO hit “The Larry Sanders Show” and Maher and Shandling had known each other since the ‘70s. Through the years, Silverman has appeared on both of Maher’s panel shows — “Politically Incorrect” (which ran from 1993 to 2002) and “Real Time” (a fixture on HBO since 2003).
“I just adore him, “ Silverman said of Maher. “He’s such a kick. It’s just the way he’s political and he has his strong feelings, and if you disagree with him, he’ll still be your friend.”
Silverman grew up in New Hampshire wanting to be an actress and found her way there through standup, raised on albums from Woody Allen and Steve Martin.
“I went to this great high school (The Derryfield School). My dad sent me to this school when I was a sophomore ... it was like the private school we all made fun of in public school. I didn’t wanna go and I ended up totally blossoming there,” Silverman said. “It was cool to be smart there. I learned critical thinking, (not just to) memorize and spit back stuff, but to have an opinion on what you learn.
“There would be assemblies on Mondays and Fridays and sometimes they’d give me three minutes to do standup. It really cultivated people’s talents. Then I went to summer school in Boston between junior and senior year, and I did open mic.”
She eventually made her way to New York and then Los Angeles, where she made it big as a standup before becoming an accomplished actress.
Silverman and Slayton also met in the ‘90s in Los Angeles. They were booked back-to-back at The Laugh Factory in L.A., shooting a Showtime special. Silverman said she bombed, but Slayton “spent the first half of his set sticking up for me. He didn’t even know me, and I was touched by that.”
Completing the triangle, Maher and Slayton met at The Improv comedy club in Los Angeles, though Maher came up through the New York comedy scene and the New York native Slayton through San Francisco’s.
“Eventually, everybody winds up in L.A. and everybody knows each other,” Slayton said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.