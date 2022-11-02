Aaron Tolson has always been quick on his feet.
As a kid he was a tap-dancing prodigy on New York City’s famed Apollo Theatre stage.
As a student athlete at Manchester Memorial High School and then St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., he set indoor and outdoor speed records on track teams.
Next he set the pace on national and international tours of the sensation “Riverdance,” playing Broadway and Radio City Music Hall in the process.
Along the way, Tolson has devoted much of his career to being an ambassador for tap around the world. He teaches at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Massachusetts and directs Speaking in Taps, a training ground for young dancers in New Hampshire.
His latest venture is a collaboration with longtime friend and dance collaborator Derick K. Grant. “What Is This Thing Called Love,” an ode to the 1950s and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College.
Still, when reached this past Monday, Tolson is moving in another now-familiar direction.
The Bedford resident is in dad mode, racing through the hallways of his daughters’ school and juggling a phone interview in a quick break between two classroom Halloween parties.
“My kids are 7 and 9. They still want dad to come to school, so if I can do it, I’ll do it,” he says determinedly, before joking about having zero free time.
But Tolson is excited and relieved finally to see the curtain rising on a new professional production, which features nine tap dancers, three vocalists and an 11-piece orchestra.
“I can’t even explain how wonderful this is,” Tolson says of unveiling the show in his home state. “My career has been about building platforms for amazing dancers to get that chance to tap dance.”
He says the past two years of pandemic-related slow-downs and two previously rescheduled shows were frustrating, but it gave them extra time to explore and hone the production, which he is producing and Grant is directing.
The pair have been working together for about 25 years. They first met as kids in 1988, when they auditioned in Boston for the movie “Taps” with Savion Glover, Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. They got the job and then later, met up at a high-profile cast reunion and performance.
“At 14 years old, he and I were dancing at the Apollo Theatre. It was one of those things that built a lifelong bridge. Of course, we didn’t know it then, but here we are all these years later, best of friends. He’s my oldest daughter’s godfather. He’s just a great, great person, never mind how talented he is,” Tolson says of Grant.
To get a sense of Grant’s place in the tap world, you need to go no further than the post office, Tolson says with a laugh.
“You know someone is a legend (in their field) when their face is on a stamp.”
Grant, who also teaches at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, was an original company member and dance captain for the blockbuster “Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk” on Broadway and its first national tour. He also created and choreographed “Imagine Tap!” — on which Tolson acted as associate choreographer, co-creator and associate producer.
In addition, both have been ambassadors for dance-wear company SoDanca.
“What Is This Thing Called Love,” featuring choreography by Grant and tap dancer Dormeshia, is a love note to tap and the rock ‘n’ roll era. It doesn’t have narration. The 1950s-era mix of yearning, joy and a flicker of heartbreak, is told through a soundtrack of classic tunes, including the swinging Bill Haley and the Comets hit “Rock Around the Clock” and Little Richard’s rollicking “Tutti Frutti,” and, of course, a stagefull of tap.
Tolson’s own soundtrack to tap took shape in the mid-1980s, about the time when “White Nights” stormed movie theaters. Dance greats Gregory Hines and Mikhail Baryshnikov starred in the political drama, making ballet and tap the coolest mix of art forms. (David Pack’s song “Prove Me Wrong” was the musical backdrop for the star dancers iconic studio number.)
“It led to a Renaissance of tap dance, with the leader being Gregory Hines,” Tolson says.
On and off stage, Hines was an engaging advocate, mentoring dancers and encouraging audiences to give tap another look.
“(Hines) is probably one of the biggest reasons — if not the biggest reason — I’m here today, tap dancing,” Tolson said.
The handful of times Tolson got to talk with or see Hines in action, “he was encouraging, helpful and supportive, and always made me feel like I was definitely somebody who should be tap dancing. He was paving the way for others.”
It’s part of the reason the 1990s ushered in a percussive explosion of tap, with “Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk” and “Tap Dogs” taking over stages, leading to revivals of “42nd Street.”
“I remember in the late 1990s, it was so easy to find a job tap dancing. It was just everywhere,” Tolson says.
But as those productions winded down, tap again took a back seat.
“The television shows kind of picked up on that, like ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ The perception was that other styles of dance were more accessible and easier, that tap dancing was too hard and technical to pursue,” Tolson says.
That isn’t the case, contends Tolson, who also teaches at DanceWorks Movement Design in Milford. He hopes stage shows like “What Is This Thing Called Love” will help begin to put tap back into the forefront.
“I feel like my job has been to be a teacher, to be the person who can help more people do this art form,” he says. “I was performing and ended up turning into this teacher. I’ve been traveling the world since 2000, and more people are into tap dance now than ever before.”
That includes his two daughters.
“They both are actually strong tap dancers, and they both sing. If anything, they are on their way to being way better than their father,” Tolson says with a laugh.
He also penned the children’s book “Tiny Tap Shoes” (Pegasus Publishing), which is illustrated by Ani Chong and inspired by the bedtime stories Tolson would make up for his daughters. It’s about a relatable tap-dancing fairy named Steve.