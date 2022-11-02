Actorsingers go dark with demon barber
NASHUA — Over the past nine years, actor Joe Paoni has appeared in Actorsingers productions including “Young Frankenstein,” “Rock of Ages” and the New Hampshire premiere of “American Idiot.”
But he’s going to a dark place for the Nashua-based theater company’s take on “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” this weekend at the Keefe Center for the Arts.
“‘Sweeney Todd’ is obviously a role that has been brought to life by many, many talented actors since its creation. I wouldn’t say that I’m focused on making it different than those incarnations, but rather trying to make sure the humanity of Sweeney shines through where it can,” Paoni said of the depth of loss and revenge that fuels this grisly tale.
It centers on the Victorian-era tale of a barber who returns to London after a wrongful imprisonment, bent on revenge for the assault and death of his wife. He resumes his trade while forming a sinister partnership with the crazed Mrs. Lovett (actress Autumn DeSisto), a proprietress of a failing pie shop.
Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the center, inside Elm Street Middle School, 117 Elm St.
Tickets are $18-$20.
Info: actorsingers.org or 603-204-1289.
To be clear: ‘My Name is not Mom’
PORTSMOUTH — “My Name is not Mom,” featuring internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard, visits The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., at 7:30 p.m. today.
The trio helped millions of fans get through the pandemic, now they’re offering the Granite State their take on mothering from the sleepless nights of the toddler years to middle-school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler.
This special live event features stand-up, stories and videos from their online community and audience interaction.
Tickets range from $43 to $52.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
UNH Brewing Science Lab is pouring
EXETER — The American Independence Museum’s Beer for History series concludes with UNH Brewing Science Laboratory as featured brewer from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern, 164 Water St.
The BrewLab will be pouring Harvest Thyme, a brown ale; Chocolate Bog, a chocolate, cranberry milk stout; and Wildcat Wheat, a Belgian wheat ale.
The night also will include colonial-inspired games, music and light snacks.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. It’s free for those under 21.
Beer for History is family-friendly and also features the Foy Family Children’s Library, a space with books, Revolutionary Era-inspired clothes for dress up, games and more.
Info: independencemuseum.org.
Say hello to ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ at UNH
DURHAM — There are still four more chances to see a longtime stage favorite — the fun-loving musical “Bye Bye Birdie” — before it flies the coop at the University of New Hampshire’s Paul Creative Arts Center on campus.
Rumor has it rock ‘n’ roll superstar Conrad Birdie is swooping into Sweet Apple, Ohio, in a farewell publicity stunt before he is drafted into the U.S. Army.
The local production of this classic romantic tale, with a swoon-worthy, Elvis Presley-inspired vibe, is at 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Johnson Theatre.
Tickets are $15-$18.
Info: cola.unh.edu/theatre-dance.
Seacoast serves up Restaurant Week
PORTSMOUTH — Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, Nov. 12, with more than 30 sites offering special three-course fixed-price menus.
Most are in Portsmouth, with additional restaurants in Durham, Hampton, Rye and New Castle as well as Kittery, Maine.
For locations, go to restaurantweekportsmouth.com.
— Julia Ann Weekes/NHWeekend Editor